Tennessee gov: No restricting firearms after mass shootings

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has announced he does not support restricting firearms or strengthening gun control laws in response to recent mass shootings in Tennessee and around the country.

Instead, Lee has joined a growing list of Republican governors who are stressing the need for more security at schools.

Lee has signed an executive order calling for enhancing safety measures that does not mention the word gun once. The directive largely encourages schools to continue to implement school safety laws.

Lee’s remarks comes nearly two weeks after a mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Within that timeframe, at least two mass shootings have occurred in Tennessee.

20 mass shootings since Uvalde

WREG

WREG

