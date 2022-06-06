ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Trump Endorses Feenstra, Hinson, Reynolds

 2 days ago

Statewide Iowa — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed three Iowa Republicans who are unopposed in Tuesday’s Primary election. Trump endorsed Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull and Congresswoman...

Reynolds’ Backed Candidates Defeat Handful Of House GOP Members

Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed a handful of GOP Primary candidates for Iowa House seats. All were running against House Republicans who opposed her state scholarships for 10-thousand students and the governor’s picks won on Tuesday. Reynolds helped defeat the Republican chairman of the House...
DES MOINES, IA
US. Senate Candidates On The Campaign Trail On Eve Of Primary

Statewide News — There are two statewide races in Tuesday’s Primary election for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat. Republican Chuck Grassley is seeking an 8th term in the U.S. Senate. Grassley campaigned in Iowa on Saturday, including an event with Governor Kim Reynolds in West Des Moines. “She’s...
IOWA STATE
Rep. Axne leads letter urging Commerce Dept. to prioritize rural America

IARN — Members of the New Democrat Coalition (NDC) were led by Rep. Cindy Axne, along with fellow NDC Rural Reinvestment Task Force Co-Chair Rep. Cheri Bustos, in writing to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to urge the Department of Commerce to ensure rural America is a top priority when distributing funds and resources made available in bipartisan innovation legislation.
IOWA STATE
Voters To The Polls Tuesday For Mid-Term Primary In Iowa

Northwest Iowa — Voters will go to the polls Tuesday in the Iowa Primary Election to select each party’s candidates for various federal and state offices. Both Republicans and Democrats will choose their party’s candidates for the United States Senate, and 4th District Representative at the federal level.
IOWA STATE
Pate Says 65,000+ Iowans Have Already Voted Early By Absentee Ballot

Statewide, Iowa — Tens of thousands of Iowans have cast absentee ballots for today’s Primary Election. Secretary of State Paul Pate has the latest numbers. Iowa set an all-time primary election participation record of nearly half a million voters in 2020 — during the pandemic when many voters opted to cast absentee ballots rather than vote in person. Pate isn’t making predictions about turnout for this year’s Democratic and Republican Primary Elections.
IOWA STATE
Sentence Upheld For Woman Who Vandalized Dakota Access Pipeline

Statewide Iowa — The U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld the eight-year prison sentence given to a woman in 2021 after she admitted to damaging the Dakota Access Pipeline. Jessica Reznicek pleaded guilty to conspiracy to damage an energy facility after admitting to vandalism in Buena Vista, Mahaska, and Wapello County. This included taking a blowtorch to the pipeline. Reznicek argued she was motivated by saving the environment, and the district court erred by classifying her actions as terrorism.
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
Food Banks See Demand Increase As Inflation Drives Up Prices

Statewide Iowa — Food pantries across Iowa are seeing an increase in demand as inflation continues to have an impact on Iowa families. Food Bank of Iowa spokesperson, Annette Hacker, says the dollar isn’t going as far as it used to. Hacker says she’s talked with many of...
IOWA STATE
June Could Stay Cool

Statewide Iowa — State Climatologist, Justin Glisan says the latest Climate Prediction Center outlook for June shows an elevated signal for below-average temperatures. Glisan says we’d see impacts on both sides for temperatures. He says the indication now is things wouldn’t be cooler throughout the summer. He...
IOWA STATE
Iowa-Based Distilleries May Now Produce Unlimited Amounts Of Whiskey, Rum, Vodka, Gin

Statewide Iowa — Governor Reynolds has signed a bill into law that lifts the cap on the amount of alcohol Iowa distilleries may produce. It also lets smaller distilleries sell up to nine liters of alcohol to retail customers at their locations. Larger Iowa distilleries are already allowed to sell that amount to a retail customer. Reynolds went to the Revelton Distillery in Osceola for a ceremony to sign the bill, which deals with a wide-range of state liquor control issues.
IOWA STATE
Inflation and its impact on the ag marketplace

IARN — Farmers find themselves in a back-and-forth battle with their wallets as inflation and markets are both on the rise. While higher commodity prices are good for their wallets, the increasing consumer good prices are not. So, what does this mean for farmers on a producer and consumer level? Allendale Commodity Broker Greg McBride talks about how inflation is one of the many factors controlling the markets. He notes that, we need to find a way to tamp down the inflation, but continue to watch those equity numbers, whether they rise or fall and what impact that has on those markets.
IOWA STATE
The 100 Deadliest Days For Teen Drivers Have Begun

Statewide Iowa – Memorial Day weekend marked the unofficial start of summer and a dangerous time of year for young drivers. Nationwide, more than 30 percent of deaths involving teen drivers occur during what’s called the “100 Deadliest Days” – a period that runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
IOWA STATE
Tractors Roll Along With Corn And Soybean Planting Nearly Complete

Statewide Iowa — A small percentage of corn and soybean planting remains after a busy week in the fields. Ninety-four percent of soybeans are planted — six days ahead of the five-year average. Sixty-nine percent of soybeans have emerged, which is one week behind last year but one day ahead of average.
IOWA STATE

