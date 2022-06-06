Trump Endorses Feenstra, Hinson, Reynolds

IARN — Farmers find themselves in a back-and-forth battle with their wallets as inflation and markets are both on the rise. While higher commodity prices are good for their wallets, the increasing consumer good prices are not. So, what does this mean for farmers on a producer and consumer level? Allendale Commodity Broker Greg McBride talks about how inflation is one of the many factors controlling the markets. He notes that, we need to find a way to tamp down the inflation, but continue to watch those equity numbers, whether they rise or fall and what impact that has on those markets.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO