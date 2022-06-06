ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Tech football: Roger Carr among three on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

By Emely Hernandez, Monroe News-Star
Former Louisiana Tech players Roger Carr and Matt Dunigan along with former coach Maxie Lambright are  on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot released Monday.

The 2023 class will be announced later this year and induction ceremonies are n Dec. 5, 2023 during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner.

Roger Carr, wide receiver

Carr, a native of Enid, Oklahoma, spent four years (1970-73) with the Bulldogs. He was a back-to-back All-American First team in 1972-73.

In 1972 he was named Southland Offensive Player of the Year and his 2,717 career receiving yards set a conference record .  In1973 he was instrumental in leading Louisiana Tech to a Division II national title. By the end of his tenure he led the program in all receiving touchdowns (19) although that title belongs to Troy Edwards (50, 1996-98).

Carr spent 10 years in the NFL after being selected by the Baltimore Colts in the first round of the 1974 NFL Draft. He spent eight years with the Colts before playing a year with the Seattle Seahawks and the San Diego Chargers. He ended his career with 5.071 yards in 271 receptions and 31 touchdowns.

2022 SCHEDULE: Louisiana Tech football schedule 2022: Kickoff times announced for 11 games of the season

SPRING BALL: After the spring game, here's why Sonny Cumbie was pleased with Louisiana Tech football

Matt Dunigan, quarterback

Dunigan commanded the Tech offense from 1979-82. In 1982 he was the Southland Conference Player of the Year and First Team All-American after setting Louisiana Tech records in passing yards (7,042), completions (550) and touchdown passes (40).

From 1980-82 he led the conference in total offense, capping off his college career in 1982 with a conference title.

Dunigan spent 13 years playing  in the Canadian Football League. He was inducted to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2006. Dunigan threw for 43,857 yards in 3,057 completions with 306 touchdowns. He rushed for 5,031 yards in 850 carries for 77 touchdowns.

Maxie Lambright, coach

Lambright was the coach from 1967-78, the second head coach in program history. In his 12 seasons he led the Bulldogs to three straight Division II national titles (1972-74).

He was named the Southland Conference Coach for the Decade for his work in the 1970s. Under Lambright, the Bulldogs produced 11 First-team All-Americans and sent 12 players to the pros.

Louisiana Tech finished 95-36-2 under Lambright including seven conference titles. He helped elevate  the program to the Division I level in 1975 and made two Independence Bowl appearances.

Emely Hernandez covers University of Louisiana-Monroe athletics and high school sports. Email her at ehernandez@thenewsstar.com and follow her on Twitter @emhernandeznews .

