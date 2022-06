LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - Workers at a Starbucks in Lawrence voted to unionize on Tuesday, becoming the latest location to do so in the Kansas City area. In a vote of 19 to 3, workers at the 23rd and Ousdahl location are now the second unionized Starbucks store in Kansas. The vote follows five other stores who chose to unionize across the Midwest Tuesday, including Chicago and Ann Arbor.

