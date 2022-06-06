ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alzheimer’s Association Statewide Webinar Taking Place this Wednesday

By Artist
wktn.com
 2 days ago

The Alzheimer’s Association will host a free statewide webinar to discuss the latest advances in...

wktn.com

Comments / 0

MedicalXpress

The 3 midlife factors that raise your odds for Alzheimer's

Certain lifestyle factors can sway the risk of dementia, and a new study points to the top threats to Americans these days: obesity, physical inactivity and lack of a high school diploma. Researchers found that in just the past decade, there has been a shift in the most important modifiable...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

7 simple habits can cut Alzheimer’s risk in half

JACKSON, Miss. — Seven healthy habits can almost halve the risk of Alzheimer’s among people who carry genes that make them most susceptible, a new study reveals. These simple tips include being active, eating better, losing weight, and maintaining normal blood pressure. Controlling cholesterol, not smoking, and reducing...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellmind.com

Are We Close to an Alzheimer's Cure?

Alzheimer's disease is a brain disorder that causes dementia and severe cognitive decline. In America today, it affects up to 5.8 million people over the age of 65. A small number of people in their 40s to 60s could also develop a form of the disease known as early-onset Alzheimer's.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers may have found the missing link between Alzheimer's and vascular disease

For more than 20 years, scientists have known that people with hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, or obesity have a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer's disease. The conditions can all affect the brain, damaging blood vessels and leading to strokes. But the connection between vascular disease in the brain and Alzheimer's has remained unexplained despite the intense efforts of researchers.
SCIENCE
AOL Corp

Eating cranberries could prevent dementia and improve memory, study finds

Eating cranberries could "significantly" help improve memory and brain function, as well as lower 'bad' cholesterol', according to a University of East Anglia (UEA) study. Researchers hope their findings will help prevent neurodegenerative diseases like dementia. This follows a report that one in four show signs for years before being diagnosed with the condition, which is associated with an ongoing decline of brain function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

6 Things People Living With Alzheimer's Want You to Know

The Alzheimer’s Association has released a list of 6 things they say people with the disease would like people to know. Among them are that their disease doesn’t define them and it’s OK to ask them how they’re doing. Experts say loneliness and social isolation can...
GEORGIA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Daytime Napping in Seniors May Signal Dementia / Alzheimer’s Disease

Daytime sleep duration triples after Alzheimer’s diagnosis, UCSF-Harvard led study shows. Daytime napping in the elderly is a normal part of aging, but it may also foreshadow Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. According to a new study, once dementia or its usual precursor, mild cognitive impairment, is diagnosed, the frequency and/or duration of napping increases rapidly.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
studyfinds.org

Diabetes during old age can send dementia risk skyrocketing

MINNEAPOLIS — Diabetes can raise the risk of dementia among older adults by more than four times, according to new research. Scientists with the American Academy of Neurology add that conditions that increase risk of the memory robbing disease vary with age. For instance, people around the age of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
365newsx.com

'Daytime naps could be an early warning of dementia, groundbreaking study finds' - The Mirror

Yue Leng, assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of California San Francisco, author of the study, says: “If you’re not naturally a napper and you start napping frequently, or having long naps, you should be cautious and pay attention – that might be telling you something”. It could be that naps accelerate cognitive decline because people sleep less at night, giving the brain less time to remove toxic proteins. “Unusual sleep patterns are common for people with dementia but research suggests that sleep changes could be apparent long before any symptoms like memory loss start to show,” she says “While this study goes further than previous research looking at the impact of daytime sleep and dementia risk, it still cannot fully tease apart cause and effect… People tend to nap more as they get older, and this isn’t necessarily a sign of any problem.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Medical News Today

How risk factors for developing dementia may vary between ages 55-80

Dementia is a broad category of disorders that impact the brain and people’s ability to think, remember, and perform everyday tasks. The exact cause of dementia is largely unknown but experts suspect a link between cardiovascular risk and dementia. A recent study found that dementia risk factors, including diseases...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceBlog.com

The links between facial recognition and Alzheimer’s disease

In recent years Alzheimer’s disease has been on the rise throughout the world and is rarely diagnosed at an early stage when it can still be effectively controlled. Using artificial intelligence, KTU researchers conducted a study to identify whether human-computer interfaces could be adapted for people with memory impairments to recognise a visible object in front of them.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes may speed up brain aging, cognitive decline

In the past three decades, the prevalence of type 2 diabetes has risen dramatically worldwide. Type 2 diabetes is associated with an increased risk of heart disease, kidney disease, and sight problems. A large-scale study suggests that type 2 diabetes also accelerates cognitive decline and brain aging. Early diagnosis and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Neurologist discusses mild cognitive impairment

We've all walked into a room, only to have forgotten exactly why we are there. Or maybe our ability to recall names of long-lost friends or classmates isn't quite what it used to be. These are normal signs of aging. But, if such events begin to happen more frequently or...
MENTAL HEALTH
beingpatient.com

Study: New Alzheimer’s Tests Weren’t Designed for Black Patients

Race is a biological variable for Alzheimer’s risk that scientists are still working to understand. In the meantime, experimental diagnostic methods, like blood tests, are being found to be less effective in diagnosing the disease in different racial ethnicities as they are in white people. This, researchers say, is...
HEALTH

