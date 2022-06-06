Alzheimer’s Association Statewide Webinar Taking Place this Wednesday

Yue Leng, assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of California San Francisco, author of the study, says: “If you’re not naturally a napper and you start napping frequently, or having long naps, you should be cautious and pay attention – that might be telling you something”. It could be that naps accelerate cognitive decline because people sleep less at night, giving the brain less time to remove toxic proteins. “Unusual sleep patterns are common for people with dementia but research suggests that sleep changes could be apparent long before any symptoms like memory loss start to show,” she says “While this study goes further than previous research looking at the impact of daytime sleep and dementia risk, it still cannot fully tease apart cause and effect… People tend to nap more as they get older, and this isn’t necessarily a sign of any problem.”

