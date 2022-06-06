How to watch Cincinnati Zoo bring Fiona a new hippo sibling live

If you're a fan of Fiona the hippo, this one's for you.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is launching a virtual membership package, giving access to a members-only site that includes a live hippo feed at Hippo Cove, exclusive videos, discounts at the zoo's online store and insider news.

The virtual memberships are $25 a year, according to a news release from the zoo. They don't include admission.

Current members will have access via their member IDs.

With Fiona's mom Bibi pregnant and due later this summer , the virtual membership visitors may be among the first to see the hippo calf, thanks to the live feed, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET daily.

For more information, visit cincinnatizoo.org.

