ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Randolph by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 15:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Darke, Miami, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 17:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Darke; Miami; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Darke County in west central Ohio Northwestern Montgomery County in west central Ohio Central Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 546 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near West Milton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Dayton, Huber Heights, Troy, Vandalia, Tipp City, West Milton, Pleasant Hill, Clayton, Union, Phillipsburg, Laura, Pitsburg, Potsdam, Casstown, Ludlow Falls, Ginghamsburg, Phoneton, Haven View, Brandt and Dayton International Airport. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 64 and 77. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
DARKE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Fayette, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 13:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clinton; Fayette; Greene The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Fayette County in central Ohio Northern Clinton County in southwestern Ohio Southeastern Greene County in west central Ohio * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 131 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wilmington, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Washington Court House, Wilmington, Sabina, Staunton, Bowersville, Port William, Melvin, Bloomington, New Antioch, Jasper Mills, Lees Creek, Reesville, Burtonville, Interstate 71 at US Route 68 and Oakland. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 49 and 61. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Franklin; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Scott; Shelby; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL FRANKLIN GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY JEFFERSON KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON SCOTT SHELBY TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Preble by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Butler; Preble A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA...SOUTHEASTERN UNION COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA...NORTH CENTRAL DEARBORN COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA...SOUTHWESTERN PREBLE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO AND NORTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN OHIO At 350 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brookville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Hamilton, Oxford, Brookville, West College Corner, Oldenburg, Darrtown, Reily, Metamora, St. Leon, Scipio, College Corner, Cedar Grove, Mount Carmel, Mounds State Recreation Area, Morning Sun, Rockdale, Peppertown, Mcgonigle, Sharptown and Saint Peter. This includes I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 158 and 165. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Modoc, IN
City
Saratoga, IN
City
Lynn, IN
City
Union City, IN
County
Randolph County, IN
City
Greenville, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 313 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CLARK CRAWFORD DUBOIS FLOYD HARRISON JEFFERSON ORANGE PERRY SCOTT WASHINGTON
CLARK COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dearborn, Franklin, Ripley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dearborn; Franklin; Ripley; Union The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Franklin County in southeastern Indiana Northeastern Ripley County in southeastern Indiana Southeastern Union County in east central Indiana Northwestern Dearborn County in southeastern Indiana Southwestern Preble County in west central Ohio Northwestern Butler County in southwestern Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 332 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hamilton, Oxford, Batesville, Brookville, Milan, West College Corner, Oldenburg, Darrtown, Reily, Sunman, Metamora, St. Leon, Scipio, College Corner, Cedar Grove, Mount Carmel, Mounds State Recreation Area, Huntersville, Hamburg and Penntown. This includes I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 145 and 167. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca; Wood The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Seneca County in northwestern Ohio Western Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Southeastern Wood County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 542 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Fostoria, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Fremont, Fostoria, Gibsonburg, Green Springs, Ballville, Bradner, Wayne, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Risingsun, Cygnet, Lindsey, Jerry City, Helena, West Millgrove, Burgoon, Bairdstown, Kansas and Stony Prairie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Campbell, Gallatin, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 15:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Campbell; Gallatin; Kenton The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ohio County in southeastern Indiana East central Ripley County in southeastern Indiana Dearborn County in southeastern Indiana Northeastern Switzerland County in southeastern Indiana Northern Kenton County in northern Kentucky Northern Campbell County in northern Kentucky Boone County in northern Kentucky Central Gallatin County in northern Kentucky Hamilton County in southwestern Ohio Southwestern Butler County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Clermont County in southwestern Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 322 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rising Sun, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Hamilton, Fairfield, Covington, Florence, Independence, Norwood, Forest Park, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Springdale, Reading, Montgomery, Harrison, North College Hill, Madeira and Edgewood. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 18. I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 165 and 171. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 19. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 174 and 191. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 20. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 16:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Hamilton; Warren The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hamilton County in southwestern Ohio Eastern Butler County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Clermont County in southwestern Ohio Warren County in southwestern Ohio * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 409 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Springdale, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hamilton, Middletown, Fairfield, Mason, Lebanon, Springboro, Sharonville, Monroe, Blue Ash, Loveland, Trenton, Franklin, Springdale, Montgomery, Milford, Carlisle, South Middletown, West Chester, Terrace Park and Morrow. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 14 and 37. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 17 and 39. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Clark; Clay; Crawford; Daviess; Dearborn; Decatur; Delaware; Dubois; Fayette; Floyd; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Harrison; Hendricks; Henry; Jackson; Jefferson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Ohio; Orange; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Ripley; Rush; Scott; Shelby; Sullivan; Switzerland; Union; Vermillion; Vigo; Washington; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTHOLOMEW BOONE BROWN CLARK CLAY CRAWFORD DAVIESS DEARBORN DECATUR DELAWARE DUBOIS FAYETTE FLOYD FRANKLIN GREENE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARRISON HENDRICKS HENRY JACKSON JEFFERSON JENNINGS JOHNSON KNOX LAWRENCE MADISON MARION MARTIN MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN OHIO ORANGE OWEN PARKE PUTNAM RANDOLPH RIPLEY RUSH SCOTT SHELBY SULLIVAN SWITZERLAND UNION VERMILLION VIGO WASHINGTON WAYNE
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Athens, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Athens; Brown; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Gallia; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Hocking; Jackson; Lawrence; Licking; Logan; Madison; Meigs; Miami; Montgomery; Morgan; Perry; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto; Shelby; Union; Vinton; Warren; Washington TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ATHENS BROWN BUTLER CHAMPAIGN CLARK CLERMONT CLINTON DARKE DELAWARE FAIRFIELD FAYETTE FRANKLIN GALLIA GREENE HAMILTON HIGHLAND HOCKING JACKSON LAWRENCE LICKING LOGAN MADISON MEIGS MIAMI MONTGOMERY MORGAN PERRY PICKAWAY PIKE PREBLE ROSS SCIOTO SHELBY UNION VINTON WARREN WASHINGTON
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy