Bonita Springs, FL

Free swim lessons at Bonita Springs YMCA

By WFTX Digital Team
 2 days ago
The Bonita Springs YMCA is offering free swimming lessons for children ages 5-14 years old.

Due to such high death rates from drowning, the YMCA’s License to Swim Program was founded to help prevent children from drowning.

The program is free to help children who do not have money to pay for lessons.

“We are surrounded by water in Florida from beaches to pools. It’s a shame that children and adults do not know how to swim” states, Leonard. “By offering access to the YMCA’s professional aquatic staff children can at least learn the basics if they are put into a dangerous situation.”
Trish Leonard local donor

In 2021, Florida hit a new record of the most kids drowning since 2009. The deaths went up from 69 in 2020 to 98 in 2021.

For anyone interested in supporting free swimming lessons email acerritos@ymcaswfl.org .

