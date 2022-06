While the result was little in doubt when the final bell sounded in 2019, what happened over the course of twelve rounds left an impression. Naoya Inoue may have won as many as nine rounds against Nonito Donaire to unify a pair of titles and win the World Boxing Super Series. Those nine didn’t come easy. Inoue battled through a broken nose and orbital bone, scoring a knockdown late and proving his grit and chin were as potent as the offense that had dazzled since nearly his debut.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO