Toledo city pools to hold free swim lessons

Children can learn to swim this summer courtesy of the city of Toledo, which will hold free swim lessons at six city pools.

Registration opened Monday for the swim lessons, which are available to children ages 3 to 18. The lessons take place from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday throughout the month of July.

Space is limited and registration is required and will remain open until July 5 or until all 10 spots are filled, the city reported.

The six pools are Navarre, Pickford, Roosevelt, Jamie Farr, Wilson, and Willys.

Registration is available through the city’s website .