Hawaii State

Surfers take on Kuhio Beach at Hawaii Adaptive Surfing Championships

By Chris Latronic
KHON2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KHON2) — An inspirational surfing event is coming up soon here on the...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

KHON2

Big Wave Surfing Champion, Hawaii’s Eli Olson to make MMA debut this Friday at Trinity Sport Combat’s TK 10

Two years after Trinity Sport Combat held the final locally produced MMA card in the state of Hawaii, the Hawaii-based organization returns this Friday with Trinity Kings 10 in Kapolei. The fight card which will feature both professional and amateur bouts will be headlined by Bellator veteran, Hilo’s Toby Misech facing California’s Georgii Eivas at […]
KAPOLEI, HI
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
KITV.com

Another body found in Kailua-Kona area on the Big Island

KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island are investigating after a man’s body was found in a park in the Kailua-Kona area early Tuesday morning. Hawaii Island police officers responded after receiving a call about a lifeless body in Hale Halawai Park, located near the intersection Ali‘i Drive and Hualalai Road, just before 6 a.m.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KHON2

LIST: Top 10 best bakeries on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world.  While many people are excited to try the local Hawaiian cuisine, like a loco moco, kalua pork and spam fried rice, many people want to get their hands on the deliciously made pastries. Trying the many flavors of […]
HAWAII STATE
#Surfers#Android#Accessurf
vnexplorer.net

Offensive Hawaii Vanity Plate Owner Refuses to Surrender It

The Aloha State is about love and fellowship. But you can’t tell that to the owner of a certain Pontiac Firebird with an incendiary vanity plate spotted around Honolulu. He obviously missed the Chamber of Commerce slide show. Though the owner has been notified to turn the vanity license plate in to authorities, so far, he has ignored them.
HONOLULU, HI
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
KITV.com

4 indicted for drug smuggling, running illegal game rooms on Oahu, Maui

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Four men have been indicted for smuggling drugs and running illegal game rooms on Maui and Oahu. Federal and local authorities held a press conference on Maui Monday morning detailing the alleged crimes. The suspects include Mali'u Tauheluhelu, Ma'afu Pani, Tuanga Ni'u, and Desmond Morrez. All but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KITV.com

Lychee prices soar in Hawaii due to poor crop, limited supply

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The end of May is a time for graduation ceremonies, the beginning of summer travel, and it's also the start of lychee season in Hawaii. One of the stores known for selling lychee on Oahu is Sun Chong Company on Hotel Street in Chinatown. "We've been family...
HAWAII STATE
TheDailyBeast

Soldiers Shoot and Mutilate Multiple Cats at Hawaii Military Base

A veterinary service provider in Honolulu, Hawaii confirmed that it treated a cat recovering from a blow dart wound to the neck incurred on a military base. Katniss, the cat, is currently in recovery. Dr. Karen Tyson, the founder of the Oahu animal rescue group KAT Charities said that the organization has seen multiple cats with dart wounds, including two that were found mutilated on the base. According to Tyson, the animals had their stomachs cut open, with intestines falling out of the wounds. “While extremely graphic, we believe that it is important to note that the animals appeared to have been purposefully mutilated,” said Tyson, who also noted that “It is our understanding that a group of soldiers from the 1st battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, purchased blow dart guns while on a recent training mission to Indonesia and brought them home to Hawaii.” A spokesperson for the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said in a statement that an investigation is underway.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rental prices are soaring in Hawaii as economy rebounds

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rents are rising to record-breaking numbers across the country. On Maui, residents also see their rent soar. New owners of a Wailuku building said due to much needed renovations, rents are going up substantially. “Where am I going to go?” said 77-year-old Robert Medeiros. “Everybody here is...
WAILUKU, HI
kauainownews.com

3 Men Indicted on Charges Related to Drug Trafficking Between Maui and Oʻahu

More than 50 special agents from the FBI and Maui Police Department arrested three individuals in Maui and Honolulu counties on Friday, June 3, for their alleged roles in an elaborate drug trafficking and illegal gambling operation. Among those arrested were: Maliu Tauheluhelu, 37; Maafu Pani, 37, and Touanga Niu,...
HONOLULU, HI
The Week

6 tropical homes in Hawaii

Down a private road high above sea level, this off-the-grid, solar-powered Maui "art farm" is surrounded by grassy fields, native trees, and panoramic views. The one-bedroom main house, built in 2018 in modern-eclectic style, features a living room with a wall of windows framing the Pacific Ocean and Haleakala crater.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Suspect arrested after four stabbing incidents leave two victims dead

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department has arrested a Kailua-Kona man in connection to two murders and two attempted murders. On Tuesday, shortly before 6 a.m., officers responded to Hale Halawai Park after receiving a report of a lifeless body there. Investigations lead police to identify 24-year-old Chito Asuncion as the suspect and he […]
HONOLULU, HI

