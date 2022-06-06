ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Police: Woman attacked father at South Carolina graduation ceremony

By Dianté Gibbs
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZO06Z_0g2DBORq00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman is facing assault charges after police said she attacked her father Saturday afternoon at a high school graduation ceremony in North Charleson.

According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, a group of family members was at the North Charleston Coliseum to observe a student’s graduation from James Island High School. Authorities responded to the guest services station after being notified of a disturbance.

The victim told police that his oldest daughter, Monique Ackerman, 33, of Arkansas, who was also present at the ceremony, approached him and the entire family aggressively and started recording and cursing at them.

Police were also told that the victim pulled his phone out to record the incident when Ackerman became physical and spat at him. Ackerman’s brother and son of the victim was also a witness, according to the report.

The victim recorded audio of the incident, which only contained audio of the suspect cursing and other noise. There was also video captured of the incident, but it ended before any physical fight was recorded.

Man arrested after alleged kidnapping at North Charleston hotel

Police were told by the victim that he was “extremely fearful” of the suspect as she allegedly stated that she would “kill him if she could get away with it.”

He also told police that Ackerman had his house key and was frightened that she would possibly come to his house while he is sleeping to hurt him.

Ackerman was charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 23

Friendorfoe?
1d ago

Who did they call? Not the racist cops? Wasn't it them that wanted to defund the police? Now they're calling them. Karma baby!

Reply(5)
7
Que Jackson
2d ago

Get your lock changed. From the way this world is acting she might just do it.

Reply
12
Frank
2d ago

No class... she needs some schooling.

Reply
18
Related
CBS 42

Hospital worker dies after struck in groin by patient in South Carolina

SUMTER, S.C. (WGHP) — A hospital worker is dead after he was injured by a woman who was allegedly trying to escape the hospital during a court-ordered visit, according to the Sumter Police Department. On May 27, officers say Imani Cox, 27, was in Prisma Health Tuomey for a court-ordered evaluation. According to police, Cox […]
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

Hartsville police: Tuesday shooting scene looked like ‘warzone’

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Potentially 40 shots were fired early Tuesday morning during a shooting in Hartsville while police were discussing how to handle problem areas following two shootings only hours before, according to an incident report. The incident happened about two hours after police responded to two different shooting scenes on Jasper and Marion […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
State
North Carolina State
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
WBTV

Man found dead at South Carolina park

Authorities investigating homicide that happened near fishing pier at York County, S.C. park. The York County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 20-year-old Terron Hubert, of Clover. High school student, 15-year-old arrested for the murder of teen in west Charlotte. Updated: 1 hour ago. Andy Hernandez was shot and...
YORK COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

21-year-old woman shot to death in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police Department (CPD) is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman near Spalding Avenue in north Columbia. Investigators say the incident occurred on June 7, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim arriving at Prisma Health Richland. A preliminary investigation indicates...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia shooting results in death of 21-year-old, police investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman. According to the coroner the woman has been identified as Jasmine Gantt. According to police, officers were first dispatched to Prisma Health Richland where a gunshot victim was being transported to the Emergency...
COLUMBIA, SC
wtoc.com

Man arrested for double murder in Beaufort

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Authorities have arrested a man wanted for the murders of two women in Seabrook this past December. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call on Detour Road in Seabrook on December 4. They found two women were shot after a...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Commencement Ceremony#Violent Crime#James Island High School
WRDW-TV

Former Orangeburg school employee sentenced to 3 years for defrauding district

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Orangeburg School District Employee was sentenced today to almost three years for defrauding the school district of over $550,000. David Cortez Marshall formerly worked as a media communications specialist employed by the Orangeburg County School District,. Officials say evidence presented to the court showed...
ORANGEBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sclawyersweekly.com

Rear-end crash victim settles for $1M

By Heath Hamacher hhamacher@sclawyersweekly.com A man who was rear-ended by a loaded logging truck has settled his negligence claims for the insurer’s policy limits of $1 million, his attorney reports. Brent Arant of the Joye Law Firm in North Charleston represented the plaintiff, a 56-year-old man who was sitting at an intersection in Williamsburg County when the truck ...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Victim alleges years of harassment by South Carolina mayor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime City of North Charleston employee is accusing North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey of inappropriate sexual advances both before and during her time working for the city. Background DeLisa Reynolds and Keith Summey have known each other for decades. In the late 1990’s DeLisa and her husband at the […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina propane tank explosion at Ace Hardware injures 2

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department responded to a propane tank explosion Monday on James Island. The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. at the Ace Hardware on Folly Road. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital. The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WSPA 7News

SCHP: Charleston deputy involved in collision that killed mother, daughters charged

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) on Tuesday announced that arrest warrants have been issued for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputy involved in a Mother’s Day collision that left three people dead. According to SCHP, Deputy Emily Pelletier was traveling 73 miles per hour when she disregarded a […]
WBTW News13

Testimony begins in trial of Irene Clodfelter, accused of hiding murdered husband’s body in Horry County

Editor’s note: Some readers may find the content in this story disturbing. CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Opening statements and testimony began Tuesday morning in Horry County Circuit Court in the trial of a woman accused of hiding her murdered husband’s body. Hubert “Lee” Clodfelter of Murrells Inlet was murdered between 2017 and 2018, and his […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

50K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy