San Angelo, TX

D-Day Memorial event with Congressman Pfluger

By Dusty Ellis
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Monday at 6 PM the San Angelo Republican Women will be hosting a D-Day Memorial event with Special Guest -Representative August Pfluger, Texas District 11 United States House of Representatives.

The event is free to the public to honor and remember our Veterans of WWll on D-Day. There will be photos displayed as well as other priceless moments, a presentation of our colors by the Honors Guard and hear a message from Congressman August Pfluger. Congressman Pfluger himself is a decorated fighter pilot, having served almost 20 years in the United States Air Force, and he continues to serve as a Colonel in the Air Force Reserves.

For more information contact Lori Wilson at 325.234.5640

KLST/KSAN

August Pfluger: possibility of migrants being released in San Angelo

KLST/KSAN

Freedom Stroll

KLST/KSAN

Star Spangle Banner Concert and Fireworks

KLST/KSAN

West Texas Rehab hosts 45th annual Summer Camp

KLST/KSAN

National WWII WASP Museum in Sweetwater, Texas holds hidden history of female pilots

KLST/KSAN

San Angelo is currently hiring!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a Facebook post by the City of San Angelo there are several positions currently hiring for all ages and qualifications! Airport maintenance Worker Animal Service Officer Assistant pool Manger Building Maintenance Technician Building Maintenance Worker (Fort) Business and Finance Analyst ll City Engineer Deputy Court Clerk Development Services Technician […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo YMCA offers the nation's fastest-growing sport

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Summertime has begun and there are plenty of activities to participate in at the San Angelo YMCA. One of the activities being offered is pickleball. According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, pickleball has been classified as the nation's fastest-growing sport. Just like any...
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Ground broken at Home2 Suites location in Brownwood

Construction is underway on the new Home2 Suites hotel located behind Studebaker’s on East Commerce. On April 26, the Brownwood City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the Chapter 380 agreement with Brownwood Hotel Partners, LP to extend the project commencement date by six months. The economic development/Chapter 380...
BROWNWOOD, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD investigating a body found in Irion County

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On June 8 at 8 AM the San Angelo Police Department was contacted by Irion County Sheriff’s Office in regards to the remains of a male subject being located near the 500blk of Penrose Road in Irion County. SAPD’s Criminal Investigation and Crime Scene Division arrived at the scene in order […]
IRION COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Body of Missing San Angelo Man Found Buried in Irion Co.

MERTZON, TX – The body of a missing San Angelo man is believed to have been found buried on a ranch in Irion County. According to members of the family, on Jun. 8, the body of Shawn Clark AKA Turbo, 43, of San Angelo has been located in the county west of Tom Green County but despite information obtained from the family the Irion County Sheriff's Office forwarded San Angelo LIVE! to the San Angelo Police Department.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Little Boy in Pajamas Found Wandering in North San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – A little boy in pajamas was found wandering around North San Angelo on Sunday morning. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Jun. 5 at 9:31 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the La Esperanza Restaurant, on 19th and Pecan, for the report of an unattended child.
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

'A Taste of China' to open in former Gomez's location

Never miss a thing: join our email list and receive news like this directly to your inbox! Click here to join. The former Gomez’s Mexican Restaurant, located at 716 West Commerce in Brownwood, will soon have a new tenant. ‘A Taste of China,’ a full Chinese buffet, is hoping...
BROWNWOOD, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

