D-Day Memorial event with Congressman Pfluger

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Monday at 6 PM the San Angelo Republican Women will be hosting a D-Day Memorial event with Special Guest -Representative August Pfluger, Texas District 11 United States House of Representatives.

The event is free to the public to honor and remember our Veterans of WWll on D-Day. There will be photos displayed as well as other priceless moments, a presentation of our colors by the Honors Guard and hear a message from Congressman August Pfluger. Congressman Pfluger himself is a decorated fighter pilot, having served almost 20 years in the United States Air Force, and he continues to serve as a Colonel in the Air Force Reserves.

For more information contact Lori Wilson at 325.234.5640

