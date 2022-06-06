ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Brookfield, MA

Mark Clarke, 64, West Brookfield motorcyclist, killed in Orange crash

By Craig S. Semon, Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago

ORANGE — A West Brookfield man died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed on a curve on Warwick Road.

Mark Clarke, 64, was pronounced dead at Athol Hospital where he was transported after the 4 p.m. crash, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

Clarke had been traveling on Warwick Road behind a friend Saturday. When the friend reached the end of Warwick Road, he realized Clarke was no longer behind him.

The friend turned around and found Clarke and his motorcycle down an embankment in the area of 24 Warwick Road, according to the DA's office.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

