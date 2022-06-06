ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Out Video Highlights from the Third Annual VISTA Millennial Superstars Awards Reception

 2 days ago

Image via Danny Apex Productions

Last month, VISTA Today honored its 2022 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars at Penn State Great Valley in Malvern. 

“You work hard for not only your job but for the community around you,” said Darren Girardeau, the Director of Emergency Services, Transport & Radiology Nursing at Chester County Hospital. “It’s just a really nice thing to see all these people … who are really going to be the wave of the future. I think that’s what being a VISTA Millennial Superstar means.”

Amidst the challenges of the past two years, VISTA Today — in partnership with Penn State Great Valley, Wilmington University, Chester County Hospital, Bentley Systems, Meridan Bank, and Aqua Pennsylvania — was thrilled to once again celebrate the achievements of Chester County’s next generation of leaders. 

Guests were able to enjoy food, drinks, and dessert from the Flying Deutschman, Southbound BBQ, Dos Hermanos Tacos, Red Stone Pizza, and Milk + Sugar food trucks. 

VISTA Today launched the VISTA Millennial Superstars initiative three years ago to annually recognize 40 individuals under 40 whose service and support ensure a bright future for Chester County.

“My vision for Chester County is continued, well-planned growth, preserving the rural areas, and making sure the urban centers develop in a well-planned way, and that most importantly, the infrastructure is there to support that growth,” said Brian Gresehover, a Project Engineer at Aqua Pennsylvania.

VISTA Today received more than 160 nominations that highlighted the achievements of local millennials who are shattering expectations and doing remarkable work in their field or community.   

This year’s 40 VISTA Millennial Superstars represent a wide range of industries, including education, medicine, law, nonprofit, agriculture, banking, technology, and more. 

VISTA Today donated a portion of the proceeds to Handi-Crafters, a Thorndale-based nonprofit that empowers individuals with disabilities to live more productive, independent, and fulfilling lives. Kathryn Thompson, a Handi-Crafters client who works in the nonprofit’s production center and at Kohl’s as a sales associate, was recognized as an honorary member of the 2022 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars.

Comments

