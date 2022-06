Raleigh, N.C. — A North Carolina bill that could legalize marijuana if the federal government does so first is heading to Gov. Roy Cooper. Senate Bill 448, which passed both chambers of the legislature with strong bipartisan support, received final legislative approval in the House on Wednesday. If enacted, the measure would automatically make legal in the state prescription drugs containing marijuana and tetrahydrocannabinols, or THC, the chemical compound in the marijuana plant that produces the drug's high. But such legalization would come with a number of caveats.

