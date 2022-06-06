‘Ted Lasso’ Expected to End with Third and Final Season, Says Brett Goldstein: “We Are Writing It Like That”

Ted Lasso may be nearing its end at Apple TV+. Series star and Ted Lasso writer Brett Goldstein told the Sunday Times the show is likely to end with Season 3, per Variety.

“We are writing it like that,” Goldstein told the Times about ending Ted Lasso. He added, “It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies.”

Goldstein’s comments come as Ted Lasso is currently in production on its third — and apparently, final — season. The show, which first premiered in August 2020, comes from Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly. Since its premiere, the show has not only attracted a dedicated fan base, but also received plenty of love from critics.

Ted Lasso has won seven Primetime Emmys and two Golden Globes, and has been nominated for dozens of awards throughout its two seasons.

Despite the rave reviews and passionate fan response, Sudeikis has also hinted that Season 3 could be the end of his beloved comedy. Before Goldstein dropped his Ted Lasso bomb on the Times, Sudeikis told Entertainment Weekly in June 2021 that he saw the show as a “three-season arc.”

“The story that I know is the one that I wanted to tell, and so that’s the one we’re telling with the help of numerous people in front of and behind the camera, so it’s by no means me typing every key stroke and saying every word. It’s nowhere near like that,” Sudeikis said at the time.

He added, “But the story that’s being told – that three-season arc – is one that I see, know, and understood. I’m glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

Ted Lasso Seasons 1-2 are now streaming on Apple TV+. Season 3 is expected to premiere later this year.