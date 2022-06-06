ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins Assistant's Linked to Head Coaching Vacancies

By Nicholas Brlansky
Inside The Penguins
Inside The Penguins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCCfH_0g2D9Dlo00

Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coaches Mike Vellucci and Todd Reirden have been linked to Head Coaching Vacancies.

It has been dubbed "The summer of change" for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Close to a dozen free-agent decisions to be made, and a new ownership group making their mark will have the Penguins looking very different once the 2022-23 season begins. Now, both Penguins assistant coaches Mike Vellucci and Todd Reirden have been linked to head coaching vacancies around the NHL.

On the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliotte Friedman linked both coaches to potential head coaching positions. While speaking on the offseason for the Chicago Blackhawks, Friedman stated, "I heard one of the coaches on their (Chicago) radar is Todd Reirden. I think he's one of the coaches they are going to talk to."

Reirden is in his second stint as a Penguins assistant coach. He was initially hired by Pittsburgh in 2010 under Dan Bylsma to coach the Penguins defense but was fired, along with the rest of the coaching staff, after the 2013-14 season. Reirden was then hired by the Washington Capitals as an assistant under Barry Trotz, whom he would eventually replace following the Capitals Stanley Cup Championship in 2018.

In two seasons as Capitals head coach, Reirden had a regular season record of 89-46-16. The Capitals finished both seasons as the top team in the Metropolitan Division, only to be eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in both years. Washington fired Reirden following the 2019-20 season, and he returned as an assistant coach for the Penguins the following season.

Reirden has coached the Penguins blue line for the past two seasons and has been credited with the turnaround of both Cody Ceci and Mike Matheson. Kris Letang has also enjoyed two of his better seasons in recent memory under Reirden's tutelage, including a career year this past campaign. A trademark of Reirden's defensive philosophy leans into the playing styles of both Matheson and Letang, allowing them to be aggressive in the offensive zone by activating and pinching often.

The main point of contention with Reirden's tenure has been his work coaching the Penguins power play. Despite featuring players like Letang, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Jake Guentzel, the Penguins finished 19th in the NHL on the man advantage, only converting on 20.2 percent of their chances. This was a sharp decline from the previous season, where the Penguins finished fourth in that category with a 23.7 percent conversion rate.

Penguins forwards and penalty kill coach Mike Vellucci was also mentioned as being sought after this summer. Friedman stated that Vellucci had a "long" interview with the Philadelphia Flyers recently regarding their vacant head coaching position. Vellucci was hired by the Penguins at the same time as Reirden back in 2020 after spending one season as the head coach of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins of the AHL.

Vellucci has never held a head coaching position in the NHL but spent 13 seasons as the bench boss for the Ontario Hockey League's Plymouth Whalers from 2001 to 2014. He then coached the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL for two seasons, leading that team to a Calder Cup Championship in the 2018-19 season.

The Penguins penalty kill saw an inverse of what the power play saw under this cadre of coaches. In 2020-21, Vellucci's first year, the penalty kill unit finished as one of the worst units in the NHL. They ranked 27th in the league by only killing off 77.4 percent of the Penguins penalties. Part of that number could be due to the makeshift East Division, which featured five of the top 15 power plays in the league.

This season was much improved for the Penguins penalty kill, as they finished third in the NHL with an 84.4 percent kill rate. That unit relied on the face-off abilities of Teddy Blueger and Jeff Carter as well as the stellar play of Tristan Jarry in net to improve upon their previous poor performance.

Reirden has yet to receive an interview, and Vellucci is one of several names connected to the Flyers position, but there is a chance that we could see two new faces flanking head coach Mike Sullivan on the bench this fall.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Pittsburgh Penguins Hire New Management Group for PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Brass at Steelers Practice: Who Are They Scouting?

Five Players Penguins Should Consider Trading

Penguins Youth Movement Features Four Names

Penguins Need Revamped Second Line

More Details Released on Bryan Rust's Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Taylor Fedun

Three Free Agents the Penguins Should Completely Avoid

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Bergeron reacts to Bruins firing head coach Bruce Cassidy

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has given his first public comments on the firing of head coach Bruce Cassidy. The Bruins announced the decision Monday night. B's general manager Don Sweeney said the team needed a "new voice" and that a search for a new coach will begin immediately. In...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

PATRICE BERGERON RESPONDS TO RUMOUR THAT HE WANTED BRUCE CASSIDY OUT OF BOSTON

With Bruce Cassidy out as head coach in Boston, there was a rumour started that his exit was due to star player Patrice Bergeron. Bergeron becomes a free agent in July, and there was speculation that he asked Bruins' GM Don Sweeney to get rid of Cassidy or he would sign elsewhere as he is a free agent come July, or perhaps end his career completely. Sweeney flat out denied the rumour during his news conference. Now, in a French language interview, Bergeron is completely denying it as well.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s salty response to Angels losing streak question will raise eyebrows

The Los Angeles Angels have now dropped 12 games in a row following Monday’s defeat at the hands of the Red Sox. The Halos were expected to compete this season and started out the 2022 campaign strong. But they are now under .500 and manager Joe Maddon’s job security is wearing thin. Maddon’s salty response to a fairly basic question after Monday’s loss will raise eyebrows as well.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Bruins stance on David Pastrnak trade after firing Bruce Cassidy

The Boston Bruins made the decision to fire Bruce Cassidy on Monday, signaling the end of his six-year stint as the team’s head coach. With Cassidy out, there are rumblings that the Bruins could well have missed their championship window and could be headed towards a rebuild. According to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, the Bruins entering a rebuild could lead to the departure of superstar winger David Pastrnak.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Todd Reirden
Person
Elliotte Friedman
Person
Taylor Fedun
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Cody Ceci
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Mike Matheson
Person
Dan Bylsma
Person
Barry Trotz
Person
Bryan Rust
Person
Jeff Carter
Yardbarker

Oilers GM Ken Holland: 'I can't keep this team together'

After a team exits the playoffs, regardless of the sport or the league, it isn't uncommon for the general manager to hint at changes coming to the team in the offseason. Still, it was a bit shocking to hear Edmonton Oilers GM and president of player operations Ken Holland insinuate that the team will get a makeover after being swept out of the Western Conference Final by the Colorado Avalanche.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Playoffs: Lightning dominate Rangers to even series

The NHL Playoffs Eastern Conference Final is all square at two games each after the Tampa Bay Lightning put on a clinic to beat the New York Rangers. On Tuesday, the final score of 4-1 was flattering for the visitors with Tampa controlling the play from the onset. The series will now shift back to New York where the Rangers are 8-1 in the playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Red Wings celebrate 25th anniversary of the 1997 Stanley Cup

Kris Draper, Nicklas Lidstrom, Larry Murphy and Mike Vernon talk through their memories from the 1997 Stanley Cup winning team. Twenty-five years ago today - June 7, 1997 - the Detroit Red Wings ended a 42-year title drought by completing a four-game sweep over the Philadelphia Flyers to earn the 1997 Stanley Cup championship.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Penguins Can’t Contend Even if Core Returns

The 2017 Stanley Cup Final was the culmination of a decade’s worth of work. When Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was handed the Cup from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, it was widely believed that the Penguins were re-launching as a dynasty, having also won the Stanley Cup the previous year. The same players who had won the Penguins first new-era championship in 2009 were still there in 2017, and it seemed like they were re-invigorated and transformed into their former selves.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Head Coaching Vacancies#Thoughts Podcast#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Washington Capitals#The Metropolitan Division
Yardbarker

Red Wings Should Pursue Bruce Cassidy for Head Coach Vacancy

It has been over month since the Detroit Red Wings announced that they were moving on from head coach Jeff Blashill on the first day of their offseason. Since that day, speculation has run rampant about who the Red Wings could and should target as their next head coach. Everyone from household names like John Tortorella to relative unknowns such as Ryan Warsofsky have been mentioned, and when the New York Islanders announced they were moving on from renowned coach Barry Trotz, it seemed like this year’s crop of free agent coaches was the deepest group we’ve seen in quite some time.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Jason Zucker Running Out of Chances with the Penguins

Throughout the Sidney Crosby era, the Pittsburgh Penguins have taken pride in having talented top-six wingers to surround their two generational centers. While Crosby is set to run it back with his long time linemates Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel, the second line remains a mystery. Jason Zucker is the only player from the Penguins playoff second line under contract.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Penguins

Inside The Penguins

Pittsburgh, PA
460
Followers
131
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/penguins

Comments / 0

Community Policy