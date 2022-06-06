ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

TOPS eligibility eased for students affected by Hurricane Ida

By JC Canicosa, The Louisiana Illuminator
 2 days ago

The Louisiana Legislature has passed a bill that would modify eligibility requirements for Louisiana’s free college tuition program. Senate Bill 178, authored by Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, would waive...

Louisiana sees big increases in education, literacy funding

Louisiana schools will see large increases in funding for literacy, early education programs and public universities, as its Legislature directed money from excess federal COVID-19 relief packages toward education. “We know that we have too many kids who by the second grade are not reading at grade level … and...
LOUISIANA STATE
Labor shortage hits local businesses

If you’re unemployed in the metro area and looking for a job, there’s one out there for you. In fact, there are two. For every one unemployed person in the Greater New Orleans area (27,265), there were approximately 2.15 online job openings in April 2022 (56,786 unique job postings), according to statistics published by the regional economic development nonprofit GNO, Inc. through both its economic dashboard and job postings dashboard, updated monthly. A unique job posting is defined as a deduplicated job posting meaning that multiple postings that list the same job, same company, and same location are reduced to one unique posting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
$19.5M Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy opens in Shreveport

A $19.5 million, 23,000 square-foot Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy has opened in Shreveport. The facility adds new state-of-the-art equipment and consolidates research, radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and patient care in Shreveport’s InterTech Science Park, a news release said. The project, which is expected to create 25 direct new jobs over the next five years, is a partnership among the North Louisiana economic development organization BRF, the state of Louisiana, private donors, state and national partners and community groups.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Audit finds regulatory issues with state psychology board

An audit by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office found that the Louisiana State Board of Examiners of Psychologists didn’t query a national database when making licensing decisions and didn’t have an internal timeline for processing complaints. The audit report also said that the board – which regulates...
LOUISIANA STATE
Senate passes occupational licensing reform for formerly incarcerated

Legislation to give felons more clarity regarding eligibility to obtain certain occupational licenses cleared the Louisiana Senate on Thursday. Lawmakers in the upper chamber voted unanimously to approve House Bill 639, sponsored by Rep. Thomas Pressly, R-Shreveport, to allow felons to petition state licensing boards for a determination on licensing eligibility before participating in school or training.
LOUISIANA STATE

