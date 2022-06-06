TOPS eligibility eased for students affected by Hurricane Ida

If you’re unemployed in the metro area and looking for a job, there’s one out there for you. In fact, there are two. For every one unemployed person in the Greater New Orleans area (27,265), there were approximately 2.15 online job openings in April 2022 (56,786 unique job postings), according to statistics published by the regional economic development nonprofit GNO, Inc. through both its economic dashboard and job postings dashboard, updated monthly. A unique job posting is defined as a deduplicated job posting meaning that multiple postings that list the same job, same company, and same location are reduced to one unique posting.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO