Sussex County, NJ

Victim Flown To Hospital Following Sussex County Dirt Bike Crash

By Valerie Musson
 2 days ago
A dirt bike rider was flown to a nearby hospital following following a serious crash in Sussex County, authorities said. Photo Credit: Sparta Township Fire Department via Facebook

The Sparta Township Fire Department responded to the crash in the woods behind Angelo Drive in Sparta shortly before 9:20 p.m. on Friday, June 3, the squad said.

Emergency crews worked to extricate the victim from the woods before the rider was treated at the scene.

Meanwhile, Atlantic Air 3 medical helicopter was requested to land near Mohawk Avenue to take the victim to a nearby hospital for further treatment, the fire department said.

Both the crash scene and the landing zone were cleared by 11:25 p.m., the department said.

Other assisting agencies include the Sparta Ambulance Squad, the Sparta Police Department, and St. Clare’s Paramedics.

