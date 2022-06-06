ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Know an Inspirational Woman? The Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida are Accepting Nominations

By Sharon Aron Baron
Parkland Talk
Parkland Talk
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida seek nominations of inspirational women in Broward County who will be honored at their sixth annual Girl Scouts Lead the Way luncheon. Held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the Signature Grand in...

parklandtalk.com

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Governor candidate Nikki Fried calls for massive effort to ‘change the culture of America when it comes to guns’

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried said Tuesday she’d like to see a massive effort to “change the culture of America when it comes to guns,” along the scale of the efforts that turned cigarette smoking into something that’s less glamorous — and thus less popular — than it was decades ago. “If you ask this newest generation about cigarette smoking, they respond with disgust. That’s ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

2 sisters overcome obstacles and graduate together

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A graduation ceremony turned into a “sister act,” as the siblings shared the stage after a remarkable journey. Overcoming obstacles is their middle name. One teen walked across the stage as a distinguished high school graduate, and her sister turned the tassel at just 15 years old.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Askaneli, new Fort Lauderdale restaurant with Georgian cuisine, wants you to eat with your bare hands

On the eve of opening Askaneli, his new Georgian restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Ukrainian owner Oleksandr Uvarov faced a family crisis in Kyiv. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February forced Uvarov to move swiftly, evacuating wife Victoria and daughters Alisa and Vanya to the United States, as missiles began striking the capital city. Once his family was safe in South Florida, Uvarov ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches, including 22 dead ones ‘on rodent glue trap,’ cited among 2 restaurants shut last week

Rodent droppings under sugar and flour containers, a dead roach near the hot buffet, and live roaches crawling inside boxes of trash bags plagued two restaurants temporarily ordered shut last week by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. ...
PALM BEACH, FL
Community Policy