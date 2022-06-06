ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice awards over $2.1 million to combat child abuse

By Christian Meffert
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice has announced that $2,118,685 in Child Advocacy Center Grant program funds will be given to 22 projects to combat child abuse and neglect.

The funds, provided by the State of West Virginia and administered by the Justice and Community Services section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services, will be awarded to nonprofit Child Advocacy Centers throughout West Virginia to develop a “multidisciplinary response to investigation, treatment, and prosecution of child abuse cases by providing such services as advocacy, education, forensic interviews, evaluations, and referrals.”

WV businesses victimized in fraud scheme, FBI warns

Funds were awarded to the following:

Burlington United Methodist Family Services, Inc.
$91,265.00
Funds will be used to provide intake, investigation, and follow-up services for victims of child abuse, ages 3-17, in both Hampshire and Mineral Counties.

Cabell Huntington Hospital
$86,025.00
Funds will be used for services such as forensic interviewing, advocacy, and mental health for all children subject to any type of abuse in Cabell County.

CAMC Health Education & Research Institute, Inc.
$112,993.00
Funds will be utilized to continue funding for the CAMC Women and Children’s Child Advocacy Center, which provides forensic interviews, medical evaluations, advocacy, and therapy for children and families that have been victims of abuse.

CHANGE, Inc.
$89,179.00
Funds will be used to provide and coordinate child-centered, site-based services to victims of child abuse and their families in Brooke and Hancock Counties.

Child and Youth Advocacy Center, Inc.
$97,746.00
Funds will enable the program to provide forensic interviews, advocacy, and therapy to child victims of abuse and neglect, as well as the support necessary for a multidisciplinary team approach to the investigation, prosecution, treatment, and prevention of abuse and neglect.

Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc.
$81,754.00
Funds will be used to strengthen Mercer County’s Child Advocacy Center by enabling the program to maintain current staff who will continue to provide direct services to child victims and their non-offending family members.

Children’s Home Society of WV
$108,672.00
Funds will be used to provide culturally competent, child-focused, and developmentally appropriate services on site, including forensic interviewing, mental health, initial and on-going advocacy, and case coordination to children and their families.

Cornerstone Family Interventions, Inc.
$85,802.00
Funds will be used to deepen direct services to victims of crime who require Child Advocacy Center services in Boone and Lincoln Counties.

Harmony House, Inc.
$93,798.00
Funds will be used to ensure a comprehensive, child-friendly, site-based, culturally competent, multi-disciplinary team response to allegations of child abuse using the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) model.

Harrison County Child Advocacy Center
$127,519.00
Funds will be used to provide a physically and psychologically safe, child- friendly environment dedicated to providing a comprehensive, culturally competent, multi-disciplinary response to allegations of child sexual abuse, sexual assault, severe physical abuse and neglect, witness to violence, and drug endangerment.

Just for Kids, Inc.
$96,380.00
Funds will be used to serve children who have been affected by sexual and other criminal abuse and their non-offending family members.

Logan County Child Advocacy Center, Inc.
$90,520.00
Funds will provide core services to child victims of abuse and neglect and their non-offending family members in Logan and Mingo Counties.

Marion County Child Advocacy Center, Inc.
$80,960.00
Funds will be used for the provision of forensic interviews, victim advocacy, case coordination, and community outreach for child victims of sexual and/or physical abuse.

Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center, Inc.
$79,470.00
Funds will be used to provide center-based services to child abuse victims, including forensic interviews and evaluations, advocacy, education, referrals, and therapy.

Mountain CAP of WV, Inc.
$85,256.00
Funds will be used to provide forensic interviewing, advocacy, education, trauma informed case management and therapy, and supportive services to physically and sexually abused children in a child-friendly environment.

Nicholas County Family Resource Network
$91,215.00
Funds will be used to provide the Nicholas and Webster Counties multidisciplinary investigative team a child friendly environment for children who have been sexually and/or physically abused.

Randolph Tucker Children’s Advocacy Center
$89,080.00
Funds will be used to support a child-centered team response to child victimization, which includes forensic interviews, medical, mental health, and advocacy services for children and their non-offending caregivers.

REACHH Family Resource Center, Inc.
$75,348.00
Funds will be to provide child victims of physical abuse, sexual abuse, negligence, and domestic, and their non-offending family members, with counseling, case management, forensic interviewing, and advocacy.

Stop the Hurt, Inc.
$93,351.00
Funds will be used to provide direct services to victims of child abuse and/or neglect and to enhance and strengthen the multi-disciplinary team’s approach to investigating and prosecuting offenders.

The Children’s Listening Place, Inc.
$142,592.00
Funds will be used to provide a child-friendly, safe, neutral environment where law enforcement and child protective service workers can observe forensic interviews with children who are alleged victims of abuse.

WV Child Abuse Network, Inc.
$132,418.00
Funds will be used to connect victims of abuse to services so they can experience hope, healing, and justice, and simultaneously activate adults to better respond to allegations of abuse. Through public awareness activities and providing quality technical assistance and training, WVCAN will work to empower CACs to better respond to the needs of all abused children in West Virginia.

Wetzel County Commission
$87,342.00
Funds will be used to reduce the traumatic effects of child abuse, protect children from maltreatment, see justice for child victims, investigate abuse as a team, and strengthen the community’s ability to nurture children.

Community Policy