Milwaukee, (date) – Alverno College has been selected by the Institute of International Education (IIE) to receive an IIE American Passport Project grant that will enable up to 25 Alverno students to obtain a U.S. passport and support their study abroad journeys. In the second year of the program, IIE awarded 40 institutions for this opportunity, which will help 1,000 Pell-eligible, U.S. students.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO