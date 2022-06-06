Summer End Of Year Rave x The Mill & Roof Garden

Justin Bieber has postponed the start of his North American ‘Justice’ tour, just hours before it was meant to begin last night (June 7) at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. The singer took to his Instagram stories to tell fans that his undisclosed illness would prevent him from taking to the stage. “Can’t believe I’m saying this,” he wrote. “I’ve done everything to get better, but my sickness is getting worse.” At the time of publishing, rescheduled dates had not been shared for the affected shows.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO