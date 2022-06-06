Marylin “Sue” Lucy – Service 2pm 6/9/22

Donald Lee Matthews of Imperial, passed away on June 2, at the age of 85. Burial of cremains will be held on Friday morning, June 24th from 11 until 11:15 at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Shirley Walker of Country Meadows died Friday at the age of 88. Graveside service will be 11:00 Tuesday at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Horton Wampler Funeral Home of Park Hills.
Richard Schomaker died Sunday at the age of 83. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in St. Louis on Saturday morning at 10 o’clock. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
Dennis “Den” G. Pinson of Hot Springs Village Arkansas, formerly of DeSoto, passed away Sunday (6/5), he was 70 years old. Visitation for Dennis “Den” Pinson will be Friday (6/10) morning from 10 until 11:30 at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto. The funeral services will...
Dennis Ray Heck of DeSoto passed away June 1st, at the age of 73. The memorial service for Dennis Heck will be Saturday morning, June 18th, at 11 at Good News Church in Festus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Marian Umfleet of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 76. The funeral service will be Thursday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Marian Umfleet is Wednesday evening from...
Angela Christine Johnson of Cook Station died May 28th at the age of 40. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday at 6 o’clock at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation is Wednesday at 5 o’clock at Britton-Bennett.
Darlene M. Bremer of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, June 4th, at the age of 82. The funeral service will be Monday morning, June 13th, at 10 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in DeSoto. Burial in the Hillsboro Cemetery. Visitation for Darlene Bremer will be Sunday afternoon, June 12th, from 2 until...
Marjorie Walker of Perryville died Sunday at the age of 83. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville. Visitation for Marjorie Walker will be Thursday evening from 4 until 8 at Ford & Young Funeral Home and will continue Friday morning from 8 until 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Edgar L. Corky Swaringim of Ozark died last Thursday at the age of 79. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Oddfellows Cemetery in Park Hills. Visitation is Tuesday starting at noon at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
Carl Scaggs of Annapolis died Sunday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be Thursday morning at 11 at Bryson Funeral Chapel in Pilot Knob. Visitation for Carl Scaggs will be Wednesday evening from 4 until 8 at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob.
(Festus) It was announced a few weeks ago, that current Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis will retire next year. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says Chief Lewis has been a great person to work with since he took the administrator’s position five years ago. Camp says the announcement gives...
(Bonne Terre) Shared Blessings in Bonne Terre is always accepting donations and looking for ways to raise money. Shelly Bess is the Director of the transitional housing shelter. She says they recently held a golf outing for the first time in a while. Bess tells us that Shared Blessings has...
(Bonne Terre) Shared Blessings Transitional Housing in Bonne Terre is in search of two new board members. Shelly Bess is the director and a board member herself. She tells us what they’re looking for in new board members. Shared Blessings is also always looking for volunteers. Bess says anyone...
(Festus) The Festus Fire Department will be hosting an open house later this month. Shannon Peters is the Festus Fire Training Officer. She says they have a lot planned for the public to come out and take an up-close look at what they do. The open house at the Festus...
(Ironton) The Iron County 4-H Club is hosting a 4-H Shooting Sports versus Law Enforcement Shotgun and Archery competition on Saturday, June 25th. Brad Coleman, a Field Specialist in 4-H Youth Development, tells us about the event. Part of the fundraising efforts include a raffle for a shotgun or cash...
James Leo Ward of Festus passed away Wednesday (6/1), he was 81 years old. Visitation for James Ward will be Tuesday (6/7) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - A former southeast Missouri police chief was sentenced to nine months behind bars. Marc F. Tragesser, 55, was sentenced for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a custody dispute. He pleaded guilty in January to a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of rights under...
Comments / 0