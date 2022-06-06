ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hills, MO

Marylin “Sue” Lucy – Service 2pm 6/9/22

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarilyn “Sue” Lucy of Park Hills died Friday at the age...

www.mymoinfo.com

mymoinfo.com

Donald Lee Matthews — Burial of Cremains 6/24/22 11 A.M.

Donald Lee Matthews of Imperial, passed away on June 2, at the age of 85. Burial of cremains will be held on Friday morning, June 24th from 11 until 11:15 at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
IMPERIAL, MO
mymoinfo.com

Shirley Walker – Service 11:00 6/7/22

Shirley Walker of Country Meadows died Friday at the age of 88. Graveside service will be 11:00 Tuesday at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Horton Wampler Funeral Home of Park Hills.
PARK HILLS, MO
Dale Ray Robbins

Dale Ray Robbins

Dale Ray Robbins of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 50. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Park Hills.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Richard Schomaker – Service 6/11/22 10 a.m.

Richard Schomaker died Sunday at the age of 83. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in St. Louis on Saturday morning at 10 o’clock. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
FARMINGTON, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Park Hills, MO
mymoinfo.com

Dennis “Den” G. Pinson — Service 6/10/22 Noon

Dennis “Den” G. Pinson of Hot Springs Village Arkansas, formerly of DeSoto, passed away Sunday (6/5), he was 70 years old. Visitation for Dennis “Den” Pinson will be Friday (6/10) morning from 10 until 11:30 at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto. The funeral services will...
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR
mymoinfo.com

Dennis Ray Heck — Service 6/18/22 11 A.M.

Dennis Ray Heck of DeSoto passed away June 1st, at the age of 73. The memorial service for Dennis Heck will be Saturday morning, June 18th, at 11 at Good News Church in Festus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Marian L. Umfleet – Service 06/09/22 at 11 a.m.

Marian Umfleet of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 76. The funeral service will be Thursday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Marian Umfleet is Wednesday evening from...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Angela Christine Johnson – Service 6/8/22 6 p.m.

Angela Christine Johnson of Cook Station died May 28th at the age of 40. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday at 6 o’clock at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation is Wednesday at 5 o’clock at Britton-Bennett.
STEELVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Darlene M. Bremer — Service 6/13/22 10 A.M.

Darlene M. Bremer of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, June 4th, at the age of 82. The funeral service will be Monday morning, June 13th, at 10 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in DeSoto. Burial in the Hillsboro Cemetery. Visitation for Darlene Bremer will be Sunday afternoon, June 12th, from 2 until...
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Marjorie Walker – Service 6/10/22 at 10 A.M.

Marjorie Walker of Perryville died Sunday at the age of 83. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville. Visitation for Marjorie Walker will be Thursday evening from 4 until 8 at Ford & Young Funeral Home and will continue Friday morning from 8 until 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Edgar Swaringim – Service 6/7/22 2 p.m.

Edgar L. Corky Swaringim of Ozark died last Thursday at the age of 79. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Oddfellows Cemetery in Park Hills. Visitation is Tuesday starting at noon at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
OZARK, MO
mymoinfo.com

Carl Scaggs – Service 6/9/22 At 11 A.M.

Carl Scaggs of Annapolis died Sunday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be Thursday morning at 11 at Bryson Funeral Chapel in Pilot Knob. Visitation for Carl Scaggs will be Wednesday evening from 4 until 8 at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob.
ANNAPOLIS, MO
NewsBreak
Obituaries
mymoinfo.com

Festus City Administrator on Chief Lewis retirement

(Festus) It was announced a few weeks ago, that current Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis will retire next year. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says Chief Lewis has been a great person to work with since he took the administrator’s position five years ago. Camp says the announcement gives...
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Shared Blessings Is Always Accepting Donations

(Bonne Terre) Shared Blessings in Bonne Terre is always accepting donations and looking for ways to raise money. Shelly Bess is the Director of the transitional housing shelter. She says they recently held a golf outing for the first time in a while. Bess tells us that Shared Blessings has...
BONNE TERRE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Shared Blessings Looking For Board Members And Volunteers

(Bonne Terre) Shared Blessings Transitional Housing in Bonne Terre is in search of two new board members. Shelly Bess is the director and a board member herself. She tells us what they’re looking for in new board members. Shared Blessings is also always looking for volunteers. Bess says anyone...
BONNE TERRE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Festus Fire Department to hold open house

(Festus) The Festus Fire Department will be hosting an open house later this month. Shannon Peters is the Festus Fire Training Officer. She says they have a lot planned for the public to come out and take an up-close look at what they do. The open house at the Festus...
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

James Leo Ward — Service 6/7/22 Noon

James Leo Ward of Festus passed away Wednesday (6/1), he was 81 years old. Visitation for James Ward will be Tuesday (6/7) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri.
KFVS12

Former Marble Hill police chief sentenced to 9 months behind bars

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - A former southeast Missouri police chief was sentenced to nine months behind bars. Marc F. Tragesser, 55, was sentenced for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a custody dispute. He pleaded guilty in January to a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of rights under...
MARBLE HILL, MO

