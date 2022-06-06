ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Privata Pride – Zodiac Party @ Club Privata | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club

Cover picture for the articleJoin us as we celebrate Pride month at our Privata Pride party. Help us turn the club into...

Eater

Where to Eat and Drink in Hood River

An hour’s drive east from Portland, in the heart of the Columbia River Gorge, Hood River is primarily seen as a destination for outdoor adventure sports with a side of stellar river and mountain views. From hiking or skiing on nearby Mount Hood to world-class windsurfing and kiteboarding on the mighty Columbia, the wealth of adventurous things to do often overshadows Hood River’s other strength: its culinary scene.
HOOD RIVER, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s 35 best patios and rooftop bars for outdoor dining this summer

After a roller coaster spring filled with dazzling sun breaks mid-week and soggy weather at the weekends, Portlanders will be more eager than ever to get outdoors. Here, we’ve gathered our 35 favorite places to eat and drink al fresco throughout the metro area, including plant-filled patios, bustling beer gardens and rooftop bars with stunning views. As always, check social media for current hours.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

2022 Portland Spirit 4th of July Fireworks Cruise | Columbia Gorge, Downtown Portland

Watching the fireworks light up the sky on Independence Day is a magical experience and the view doesn’t get any better than from our Starlight Deck! Celebrate the fourth of July with a cruise and take in the splendor of the Waterfront Blues Fest fireworks show on the Willamette River aboard the Portland Spirit or the Port of Cascade Locks fireworks show aboard the Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Pix Pâtisserie’s Outdoor Patio Open Thursdays to Sundays | Movie Nights, Champagne, Sherry Flights, Beer, Desserts & Tapas

Thursdays – Movie Night (tickets required) Join us Thursday – Sunday every week through summer for drinks in the outdoor courtyard. Enjoy a bottle of champagne, a flight of sherry, a glass of Provencal rose (from magnum!) or a local draft beer all from our award winning beverage list while you soak up the sun and enjoy a game of pétanque. Grab desserts and snacks from the Pix-O-Matic or a few featured tapas at the bar. Outside food is welcome as long as you are purchasing beverages. As always, we are all ages all the time! Weather permitting.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s Central Coast

Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
OREGON STATE
Eater

Celebrity Chef Justin Sutherland Is Opening a Sandwich Shop in Portland

When Top Chef alum and Taste the Culture host Justin Sutherland visits a new city, one of the first priorities is scoping out a good egg sandwich. He’ll ask hotel clerks and bartenders for their favorites. He’ll prioritize a visit to Black Seed Bagels when in New York. And, historically, when visiting Portland, he’s popped into Kenny & Zuke’s for breakfast.
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Fort Stevens Brings New Music Fest to Oregon Coast with Disc Golf, Microbrews

(Warrenton, Oregon) – The end of summer will sizzle up on the north Oregon coast with something brand new, engaging and truly helpful to a historic cause. The First Annual Summer's End Festival is now a go at Fort Stevens near Astoria, featuring live music, local beers and gobs of historical fun, taking place September 3 and 4 from 11 a.m. to 9 a.m. It also hosts a disc golf tournament. (Photo of Fort Stevens Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WARRENTON, OR
Vancouver Business Journal

Business Spotlight: The Ridgefield Mercantile

New to the downtown Ridgefield landscape is The Ridgefield Mercantile. It opened at 418 Pioneer St. in March of this year and is owned and operated by longtime friends and business partners Suzy and Kurt Rylander, and Kate and David Sacamano. The shop is a blend of 80% vintage and...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
pdxmonthly.com

Pronto Pup, the Corn Dog Born on the Oregon Coast

The mighty corn dog empire Pronto Pup was born behind the Rockaway Beach Natatorium after a rainy Labor Day in 1939, as ex-bootlegger turned hot dog vendor George Boyington fed stale buns to the seagulls—the rush he’d stocked up for hadn’t happened due to the weather. If only he could make the buns on demand, Boyington figured—then, there would be no worries about overstock going stale. So he decided to experiment with a cornmeal batter and a deep fryer, and honed the recipe at Portland’s Centennial Mills. Soon, he and wife Versa were slinging Pronto Pups out of a window in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR

