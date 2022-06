(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority agreed Thursday to seek up to $1 billion in bonds for a turnpike expansion opposed by residents. The bonds must be approved by the Council of Bond Oversight. Tim Gatz, who leads the OTA and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, would take the bond issues before the Oklahoma Supreme Court for approval because of pending litigation, according to a resolution approved by the authority.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO