Downingtown, PA

On Tour to Promote New ‘Top Gun’ Movie, Downingtown Native Miles Teller Throws First Pitch at Phillies Game

 2 days ago

Miles Teller in "Top Gun: Maverick."Image via Paramount Pictures.

Miles Teller, a Downingtown native and lifelong Phillies fan, returned to Philadelphia last week to promote his new movie, Top Gun: Maverick, writes Brian Gallagher for the Daily Mail

The 35-year-old actor threw the first pitch at a Phillies game, where the first 1,500 fans who arrived at the stadium received an exclusive bobblehead of his character, Rooster, from the hit movie. 

Teller was overjoyed to fulfill a childhood dream as he tossed the ball to Phillies legend Ryan Howard. 

Just a few days prior, on Memorial Day, Teller was at Citizens Bank Park with his wife, Keleigh Sperry, to watch the game and pay tribute to military families. He also helped unveil the Chair of Honor for the American Gold Star Mothers, which honors mothers who have lost a son or daughter in military service. 

Teller’s movie also had a big Memorial Day, as it broke a 15-year-old box office record by taking in $156 million over the four-day weekend. The movie is the sequel to the 1986 classic, which brings back star Tom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. 

Read more about Miles Teller in the Daily Mail

Comments / 0

