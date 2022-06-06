ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camden, Glynn by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 15:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Boil water advisory issued for Darien

DARIEN, Ga. (WSAV) – Darien Public Works issued a boil advisory for the city on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Public Works said water services were down in certain areas of the city but had been restored. Until further notice, residents are asked to: Disinfect water by boiling at a rolling boil for 1 minute. […]
DARIEN, GA
News4Jax.com

FHP: 2 pedestrians killed in multi-vehicle crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol spokesman said two people died in a crash involving multiple vehicles Monday. Four vehicles were involved and the drivers were expected to be okay, but the two killed were pedestrians. One of the pedestrians killed was part of a contracted litter crew. The other person killed was looking for a lost phone on the side of the road.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
wgac.com

CSRA News: Body Found in Savannah River

Richmond County authorities pulled the body of a missing man from the Savannah River Saturday near the Fifth Street Marina. Twenty seven year old Brandon Alexander Mathis was reported missing last Thursday. Two days later, his body was found around 7:00 p.m. and authorities say they believe his body had been in the water several days. For now, investigators say the cause of Mathis’ death is suspicious, but his death has not been ruled a homicide.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
City
Jacksonville, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Brunswick, GA
County
Camden County, GA
City
Saint Simons Island, GA
WSAV News 3

Liberty County woman injured in crash with log truck

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman is hurt after crashing into a log truck on Tuesday, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) officials say. The collision happened on West Oglethorpe Highway in Walthourville just before 7 a.m. According to GSP, a log truck was attempting to make a wide right turn onto Talmadge Road when the […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Chatham County boat crash injures 2 people

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are recovering after being injured in a boat crash on Turner Creek Sunday. Chatham Emergency Services was called to the scene at around 6 p.m. They said the boat crashed in the area of Highway 80 and Bryan Woods Road, near Paula Deen's...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Country Club Estates
wtoc.com

Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several Chatham EMS and Chatham Fire units responded to a boating incident that happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Officials say the incident took place on Turner Creek in the area of Highway 80 and Bryan Woods Road. Chatham Emergency Services Chief Chuck Kearns says two...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

Homeowner getting help after lightning strikes residence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach homeowner is getting a helping hand, after lightning struck his home, causing damage that made the house unlivable. The lightning strike was captured on camera during the thunderstorms late May. The homeowner, Brandon, says the house needs to be completely re-wired and some...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Grice Connect

VIDEO | Statesboro Apartments and Business damaged by Fire

Bulloch County 911 dispatched Statesboro and Bulloch County Fire along with Bulloch County EMS and Statesboro Police Department to a fire involving Statesboro apartments and business. At 11:59 am on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 firefighters responded to the Pestmaster Services building located at 834 Northside Drive East in Statesboro. The...
STATESBORO, GA
Lauren Fox

Pair arrested for burglary in Middleburg, S.W.A.T. team called

Lauren Bowman's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Nathan Morris' mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. The Clay County S.W.A.T. Team was called Wednesday after two people illegally entered and occupied a house on Myrtle Street in Middleburg, refusing to come out for authorities, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office report.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
valdostatoday.com

VLPRA hosts states largest fireworks show

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is hosting the annual Fireworks Spectacular on Independence Day. Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is hosting South Georgia’s largest fireworks show on Independence Day. VLPRA’s annual Fireworks Spectacular will be held on Monday, July 4th at nightfall (starting...
douglasnow.com

Deep South Farm Supply employee charged with taking, burning truck and trailer

Last week, a Deep South Fuel employee was arrested and charged after he allegedly stole, shot, and burned a company truck and trailer in western Coffee County. According to a report obtained from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, last Tuesday, a deputy responded to a report of a truck and trailer on fire in the middle of Jack Vickers Road. No one was around the burning truck. Though the truck was badly burned, Deep South Fuel could still be seen on the door. While officers and firefighters were on the scene, other deputies were at Deep South Farm Center. The report states that Deep South representatives stated that an employee, Josh Railey, had not shown up for work that morning. The report further states that Railey “had been causing problems” and he often carried a 9mm handgun. Railey also lived near the area of the burning truck.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy