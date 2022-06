A state Superior Court judge has added another bill in the tens of thousands to the list for a troubled Andover nursing home teetering on the brink of bankruptcy. The owners of Woodland Behavioral Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, formerly Andover Subacute II, and the attorneys representing the embattled facility failed to respond to a lawsuit in December 2021 filed by a public relations firm seeking monies they say were owed to them, according to court records.

1 DAY AGO