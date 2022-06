(Miltona, MN)--Congratulations to the 2022 AIM Walleye Series Warrior Boats National Shootout Champions, Tom Huynh and Nate Wolske! The national tournament was held on Lake Miltona June 3rd and 4th. Huynh and Wolske recorded a whopping 43.25 pounds of walleye on day one. They caught just enough fish on day two (31.66 lbs.) for a two-day total weight of 74.91 pounds. The Minnesota team just edged out another Minnesota team in Will Pappenfus and Nick Cekalla, who also had a great two-day total with 73.37 pounds of walleye. 3rd place went to Kade Lynch and Tanner Ouellette (57.83 lbs.). In 4th place was Dylan Peotter and Anthony Englebert (49.82 lbs.) and 5th place went to Mike Olson and Robert Wagner (46.82 lbs.).

MILTONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO