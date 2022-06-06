‘Horrified’ Malvern Residents Fight to Protect Woodlands That Are Set to Be Razed

Malvern residents Joseph Lorusso, left, and Christopher Buckley. Image via Jen Samuel, Daily Local News.

The last acre of unprotected forest in Malvern is set to be razed to construct a bicycle pump track, but some residents are hoping to alter these plans and save the valuable habitat for birds and wildlife, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.

The parcel sits close to the firehouse and across an emergency roadway that separates the acre of woodlands from Randolph Woods Nature Preserve.

Last year, a petition was filed to build a bike park in Malvern and signed mostly by people who do not live in the borough. Malvern Borough Council then pinpointed 0.845 acres of unprotected forest as the possible site for the future track.

“It is teeming with wildlife and the clear-cutting of this habitat is horrifying. Adding insult to injury is the damage proposed is for a dirt bike park,” said Malvern resident Joseph Lorusso.

Lorusso and other residents have formed Save Malvern’s Habitat, an advocacy organization they hope will raise awareness and help protect and preserve the forest.

Malvern Borough Council has not yet voted on the plan to raze the woodlands.