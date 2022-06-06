ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, NC

Man accused of stabbing woman in McDowell Co.

By Bethany Fowler
 2 days ago

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he stabbed a woman in late May in McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded on May 24 to McDowell Mission Hospital in reference to a stabbing victim.

Once deputies arrived at the hospital, they located a woman who sustained stab wounds to her chest. She reported Russell Floyd Freshour, 60, of Marion, as the suspect.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for Freshour’s house and found him hiding in the woods. He was arrested on the scene.

As deputies searched his house, they found a knife believed to have been used in the stabbing and methamphetamine.

Freshour was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felonious possession with the intent to manufacture sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance and felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

He was given a $30,000 bond.

