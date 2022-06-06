ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

This King of Prussia Restaurant is a Haven for Allergen-Free Entrees

 2 days ago

Image via Facebook.

Student Sanya Tinaikar reviewed a King of Prussia restaurant known for its vegan and allergen-free ingredients for the Los Angeles Times, and here’s what she discovered.

Gluten-free and vegan? Yes please. King of Prussia’s True Food Kitchen offers an extensive menu onto items that serve those with allergies and without.

This eco-chic chain serves health-conscious fare, including vegan and gluten-free flatbreads, seafood, soups and salads, as well as lemonades, teas, and tisanes.

A meal of lemonade, Korean Noodles and Squash Pie are just a few of the amazing dishes like pizzas, burgers, paninis, and wraps that cater to those that are looking for taste and flavor yet vegan and gluten-free, and True Food Kitchen delivers.

For many with wheat or celiac allergies, the Kitchen offers many sandwiches and ‘burgers’ on gluten-free bread, and there’s none of that awkward “is this gluten-free” conversation happening, as everything already is. Read through the menu to find a dish that works for you.

Plus, desserts like vegan and gluten-free flourless choclate cake and vegan strawberry cheesecake totally deliver.

Prices might be a bit higher than other cafes, but True Food Café offers warmth, smiles, and good food.

Read more about True Food Kitchen in King of Prussia at the Los Angeles Times.

Montgomery County, PA
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture.

 https://montco.today/

