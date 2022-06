The current generation of the Ford Mustang is a pretty good sports car, but it's been with us for a long time now and all we can think about is what the replacement will be like. Fortunately, we've been getting tidbits of information including a rumor claiming that the new model will get the current model's engines. Later, hybrid powertrains will be offered. We also have a pretty good idea of what it will look like thanks to a leak from a couple of months ago. And now we can confirm that the seventh-generation Mustang will come with a manual transmission. Praise be!

