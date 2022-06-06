ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Local Korean American Community Celebrates Roots in Montgomery County, Region

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OGDl8_0g2D2fy900
Image via Korean-American Association of Greater Philadelphia.

Over the last four weeks, the local Korean American community has marked Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with several celebrations, while also taking the time to consider the future of Korean-American influence in the region, writes Jon Campisi for the Patch.

Over the last few decades, Montgomery County in particular has seen an influx of Korean-Americans. In fact, it is now recognized as having one of the country’s largest Korean-American communities.

According to Sharon Hartz, a representative with Korean-American Association of Greater Philadelphia, local communities will soon be seeing more Korean-owned businesses expanding throughout the region. This includes H Mart, the national Korean grocery store chain. Currently, there are three H Mart locations in the area, including the one in Cheltenham Township.

Assi Plaza International Food, another popular grocery store in the Korean community, has a location in the North Wales area, which is one of just three in the country.

The Asian American Pacific Islander community in Pennsylvania was also recognized during May by state politicians, including Governor Tom Wolf. He joined the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs with his wife, Frances, during last week’s ceremony in Harrisburg to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

Read more about the local Korean American community in the Patch.

