ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sacramento Bee

Penthouse once home to Johnny Depp, Amber Heard lists for $1.7 million in California

By TJ Macias
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBYbf_0g2D26M500

A penthouse loft in an iconic Los Angeles building just hit the real estate market in California for $1.76 million. While the building itself is famous, it’s not as widely known as the person who once owned the penthouse — actor Johnny Depp.

Depp, who once owned five penthouses in the Eastern Columbia Building in downtown Los Angeles, lived in the one-bedroom, two-bathroom loft during his marriage to his now ex-wife Amber Heard in 2015, a marketing representative from Douglas Elliman confirmed with the Sacramento Bee.

At the time, the unit was interconnected with the other penthouses but was disconnected after they sold in 2017, the New York Post said.

The residence is 1,780 square feet and has two stories with “soaring ceilings” that “elevate the striking presence of the space,” the listing on Douglas Elliman says. The primary suite is upstairs with a lounge area on the staircase landing.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the penthouse was being leased for $5,500 in 2017 .

The loft was brought up during the defamation case against Heard brought by Depp, according to the Independent, as a floorplan of the penthouse level was used as evidence to showcase the proximity of the tenants, which included Depp, Heard, Heard’s sister Whitney, Depp’s longtime friend Isaac Baruch and others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUkZ0_0g2D26M500
This combination of two separate photos shows actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard in the courtroom for closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on Friday, May 27, 2022. Depp is suing Heard after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (AP Photos/Steve Helber, Pool) Steve Helber/AP

On Wednesday, June 1, a seven-person jury awarded Depp $10.35 million and found that Heard “defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which she did not name him,” People reported.

The listing is held by Ernie Carswell and Rick Tyberg of Douglas Elliman.

Childhood home of Lynyrd Skynyrd brothers lists for $629,000 in Florida. Take a look

Sharon Stone’s former home with stunning views lists for $39 million in San Francisco

Comments / 31

eveie
2d ago

wow she's going to try to sell his own property to pay him back

Reply(1)
14
Edyrose
2d ago

Johnny Depp sold it when they devorise the people who bought it from him are selling

Reply(1)
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penthouse#Marketing#Loft#Celebrities#Real Estate#The Sacramento Bee#The New York Post#The Los Angeles Times#Independent
epicstream.com

Amber Heard Shock: Aquaman Star Secretly Wants To Reconnect With Johnny Depp? Kate Moss Debunked Actress' Claim Fantastic Beasts Actor Pushed Her Down The Stairs

The lawyers of Amber Heard rested their defense on Tuesday, May 24, after six weeks of ferocious claims and counterclaims of domestic violence, in the defamation suit filed by her former husband, Johnny Depp. The attorneys of the Pirates of the Caribbean star retorted by asking that Amber Heard’s countersuit...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Johnny Depp spotted with new, blond hair performing with Jeff Beck

With jury deliberations underway in the defamation trial involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor made a surprise trip to the U.K. over the weekend. Sporting a new, blond hairstyle under a black cap, Depp, 58, appeared onstage with British rock guitarist Jeff...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Kid Rock Sends Message to Johnny Depp About Beating ‘Cancel Culture’ in Amber Heard Defamation Trial

On Friday, musician Kid Rock added his two cents like many others on social media who reacted to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial verdict. In recent weeks, the famous couple’s years-long defamation case continued in the American court system. As it played out in the public eye, the court proceedings turned into a media frenzy as their tumultuous relationship was put on display for all to see.
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard & Elon Musk Allegedly Once Locked In Legal Battle Over Frozen Embryos Following Johnny Depp Divorce

As the $50 million defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues, witnesses revealed new information about the Aquaman actress' complicated relationship with tech mogul Elon Musk. According to a shocking court statement obtained by Radar, Jennifer Howell, the former boss of Amber's sister, Whitney Henriquez, claimed the ex couple had been involved in legal proceedings due to a disagreement over frozen embryos. Jennifer claimed she previously spent time with Amber's mother, Paige, who talked with her in detail about the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane star's relationship with Elon. "Paige told me that Amber said Elon was...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
People

Amber Heard's Sister Breaks Silence After Johnny Depp Verdict: 'Cards Were Stacked Against Us'

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is breaking her silence after the jury sided mostly with Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife. Last Wednesday, the seven-person jury handed down their verdict which awarded Depp, 58, $10.35 million in damages, finding that Heard, 36, defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which she did not name him.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Spotted with Rumored BF

Days after Johnny Depp’s court victory against his ex, Amber Heard, his lawyer Camille Vasquez was spotted with her boyfriend Edward Owen. In video obtained by TMZ, Camille, 37, and Edward, 38, were seen leaving a Virginia hotel near the Fairfax County Courthouse, where the trial took place for six weeks.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard’s friend says Johnny Depp told him about ‘rage activities’ with Winona Ryder and Kate Moss

Johnny Depp admitted to Amber Heard’s friend that there had been so-called “rage activities” in his past relationships with Winona Ryder, Kate Moss and Vanessa Paradis, according to shocking testimony in the former spouses’ defamation trial.In pre-recorded testimony played to the court on Tuesday, Ms Heard’s friend iO Tillett Wright told the court that Mr Depp confided in him that he “experienced great bouts of jealousy” in relationships which also fuelled his alcohol issues.“He experienced great bouts of jealousy in relationships that had also led to a lot of drinking and a lot of rage activities,” testified Mr Wright.“He...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's $50 Million Defamation Trial

Elon Musk finally shared his opinion on the bombshell defamation case everyone is talking about — and he's wishing both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp the best no matter the outcome.Shortly after filing for divorce from Depp in 2016, Heard had an on-off relationship with the tech mogul over the next few years. His name came up multiple times throughout the trial, from discussing the seriousness of their relationship to addressing the rumors they had been in a legal battle over frozen embryos.Although Musk had previously been tightlipped on the sometimes scandalous court proceedings, he offered well wishes to the...
CELEBRITIES
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

9K+
Followers
756
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy