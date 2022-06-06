Penthouse once home to Johnny Depp, Amber Heard lists for $1.7 million in California

A penthouse loft in an iconic Los Angeles building just hit the real estate market in California for $1.76 million. While the building itself is famous, it’s not as widely known as the person who once owned the penthouse — actor Johnny Depp.

Depp, who once owned five penthouses in the Eastern Columbia Building in downtown Los Angeles, lived in the one-bedroom, two-bathroom loft during his marriage to his now ex-wife Amber Heard in 2015, a marketing representative from Douglas Elliman confirmed with the Sacramento Bee.

At the time, the unit was interconnected with the other penthouses but was disconnected after they sold in 2017, the New York Post said.

The residence is 1,780 square feet and has two stories with “soaring ceilings” that “elevate the striking presence of the space,” the listing on Douglas Elliman says. The primary suite is upstairs with a lounge area on the staircase landing.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the penthouse was being leased for $5,500 in 2017 .

The loft was brought up during the defamation case against Heard brought by Depp, according to the Independent, as a floorplan of the penthouse level was used as evidence to showcase the proximity of the tenants, which included Depp, Heard, Heard’s sister Whitney, Depp’s longtime friend Isaac Baruch and others.

This combination of two separate photos shows actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard in the courtroom for closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on Friday, May 27, 2022. Depp is suing Heard after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (AP Photos/Steve Helber, Pool) Steve Helber/AP

On Wednesday, June 1, a seven-person jury awarded Depp $10.35 million and found that Heard “defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which she did not name him,” People reported.

The listing is held by Ernie Carswell and Rick Tyberg of Douglas Elliman.

