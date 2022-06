Most widely recognized for her 1981 pop ballad “Bette Davis Eyes,” Kim Carnes was always more than meets the eye. Born July 20, 1945, Carnes began her career as a songwriter in the 1960s, penning her first big hit “Don’t Fall in Love with a Dreamer” for Kenny Rogers in 1980. Carnes, along with her husband David M. Ellingson, wrote the entirety of Rogers’ platinum-selling ninth studio album Gideon—which reached No. 1 on the country charts—went on to write for other artists, specifically within country and pop.

