Panthers still in no rush to trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The latest update between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is, well, that there’s pretty much no update.

With mandatory minicamp set to kick off in a week—for both sides—the urgency to make a move on the former No. 1 overall pick would presumably be increasing, right? Not exactly according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

As of Monday afternoon, Anderson reports that the Panthers are still playing hard to get . . . or at least hard to get to. Just as they’ve been all offseason long, the team is in “no rush” nor feels “pressed” to acquire Mayfield, who is on the outs in Cleveland following the organization’s massive deal for three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson.

The hangup, of course, remains Mayfield’s 2022 salary of $18.8 million. Why would general manager Scott Fitterer feel the need to take on yet another retread project at yet another costly price tag—especially with Sam Darnold and his $18.8 million fifth-year option already on the books?

And what’s holding back the Browns’ willingness to ship off Mayfield is the fact that his cash is guaranteed. If they were to release the four-year veteran, Cleveland would have to pay him his money regardless—so why not hold out a little more for some decent compensation?

Either way, it’ll be a matter of who blinks first—if at all.

