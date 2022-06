Lamb of God surprised everyone this morning by making the surprise announcement that they will be going on tour with Killswitch Engage in 2022. Their previous tour with Megadeth was called the "Metal Tour of the Year" so you would expect this tour to be even BETTER. Along with the announcement of the new tour, the name of the new album has been announced as well: Omens will be released Oct 7th & a new single "Nevermore" will drop this Friday.

EL PASO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO