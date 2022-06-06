Norristown Floral Designer Finds Inspiration at Botanical Artist’s Workshop

Image via RAM Floral.

Rebecca DePasquale, owner and founder of RAM Floral in Norristown, recently took a trip to the Museum of Arts and Design in New York City to draw some inspiration from botanical artist Kristen Alpaugh at her floral design workshop, writes Jane Margolies for The New York Times.

Alpaugh, a former contestant on HBO Max’s reality show, Full Bloom, has seen huge success in recent years. She is the owner of the custom botanical business, FLWR PSTL. Her Instagram posts caught the eye of singer Katy Perry, who commissioned a cascading gown made of flowers from Alpaugh for her Never Worn White video.

The artist also created a floral bikini for SZA, which she wore in the Kiss Me More video with Doja Cat, as well as a pair of Venus flytrap earrings she made for Doja Cat for last year’s Billboard Music Awards.

DePasquale, who was happy to score one of the 14 spots for the workshop, is a big fan of the artist and her work.

“Not everyone looks at florists this way,” said DePasquale. “She’s helping show florals as an artistic medium.”