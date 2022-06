FOLLOW OHIO ATHLETICS: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Mid-American Conference announced Thursday the 2022 Women's Golf All-MAC Team. A total of 47 student-athletes were named to this year's squad. A total of 47 student-athletes were named to this year's squad. Akron and Northern Illinois led the team with six honorees, while Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan and Toledo added five. Ohio had a total of four selections on the team. The Academic All-MAC honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests for that particular sport.

