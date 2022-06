Thirty years ago, three Springfield women vanished. The mystery of what happened to Stacy McCall, Suzie Streeter and Sherrill Levitt continues to haunt this community—including some people who weren't even born yet when the women disappeared. To learn more about this cold case, we reached out to longtime Ozarks journalist and writer Ron Davis, who recently covered this mystery in depth for the Springfield Daily Citizen.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO