ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Reminder: Elk Management Advisory Group to meet June 7

cascadenewspaper.com
 4 days ago

HELENA – The Elk Management Citizen Advisory Group will meet via Zoom on June 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. The meeting will be streamed on...

www.cascadenewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
cascadenewspaper.com

Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet June 22

HELENA – The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet June 22 in person at the State Capitol in room 317. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be streamed live on the FWP website and broadcast through MPAN, YouTube, and Zoom. The commission will take public comment on agenda items in person and via Zoom. To make a comment via Zoom, you must register on the FWP website. A link to register will be posted on the website on June 15. The public will also be able to comment in person at the meeting or at any FWP regional office.
MONTANA STATE
cascadenewspaper.com

Governor Gianforte Announces over $3 Million in AmeriCorps Grants to Benefit Montana Organizations

HELENA, MT- Governor Greg Gianforte announced today that Montana has received $3,198,413 in funding from AmeriCorps. The total funding amount is granted to the Montana Commission on Community Service, the Governor-appointed state service commission, which in turn will award the grants to nonprofit organizations and public agencies across the state.
MONTANA STATE
cascadenewspaper.com

Bear Awareness and Education

The Montana, Fish, Wildlife & Parks hosted a meeting at Wedsworth Hall on bear education for all of Cascade. Bears are out of hibernation. They are hungry and persistent so, as property owners , ranchers, and residents, educating ourselves is important in case we have an encounter with one. Focusing just on color can not determine whether you are dealing with a grizzly or a black bear. Claws, on the other hand, are your best telltale sign. For example, according to FWP experts, their claws are their giveaway, as grizzlies have long straight claws, while black bears have short and round claws. Participants were shown demonstrations on how to properly use bear spray with distance and aim position, in case you wind up in a situation out in the wilderness. Learning about their habits and history can be instrumental to survival or serious injury. They highly encourage you to be cautious with bird feeders, berries, trash, and livestock, as their scent can be detected by bears as far as two miles. Surprised bears are more likely to attack you, so make noise, carry bear spray and avoid intentional feeding just to snap a picture or see one up close. This meeting provided great tips for bear safety and encounters. Please attend one as they provide great information for the next time you go out camping or hunting. For additional information please contact Fwp.mt.gov to educate yourselves, and be prepared before you’re next outdoor adventure!
CASCADE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy