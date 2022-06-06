ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Police chase: Carjacking suspect arrested after pursuit through LA, Orange counties

By FOX 11 Digital Team
fox7austin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST COVINA, Calif. - Two people were taken into custody Monday afternoon after leading authorities on a chase through Los...

www.fox7austin.com

KTLA

Brother detained after baby shot in Compton

A boy was taken into custody after his 11-month-old baby brother was shot in Compton late Wednesday morning, authorities said. The shooting was reported shortly before noon at 1033 E. Poppy Avenue. The wounded baby was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Romero told KTLA […]
COMPTON, CA
fox7austin.com

Driver arrested after chase ends with PIT maneuver in Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. - One man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, after leading California Highway Patrol Officers on a chase through parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The chase began shortly after 2 p.m. in the Ventura area, when the driver of a silver Hyundai Elantra failed to stop at a stop sign according to CHP officials. The chase then continued onto the 101 Freeway around 2:40 p.m., with the driver heading southbound leading officers into LA County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

Oceanside Police ID's Suspect in KinderCare Teacher's Killing

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 22-year-old Oceanside pre-school teacher shot and killed over the weekend. The Oceanside Police Department is asking the public for help locating Vicente Huerta, who they say is a 25-year-old Oceanside gang member. Huerta is accused of shooting and killing Chelsea Pacheco near Bush Street and Archer Street.
OCEANSIDE, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Police Say Suspect in Beverly Grove Follow-Home Robbery Accidentally Shot Accomplice in Leg

Police say a man charged with a Beverly Grove follow-home robbery accidentally shot his accomplish in the leg. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on April 20 around 12:45 a.m., four men visiting from Northern California arrived at their short-term rental property in the 2400 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive after dining in the Beverly Grove area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Victim, suspect in Baldwin Park 'domestic-related' killings identified

Authorities have identified some of the individuals involved in the Baldwin Park fatal shooting on Sunday. The event unfolded at around 9:20 p.m. Sunday evening in the 4200 block of Merced Avenue, when a mother and her son were fatally shot by a man now known to be her boyfriend. The woman, whom the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has since identified as 23-year-old Yesli Velazquez Gonzalez died at the scene. Her son, between 5-and-7-years-old, whose name has been withheld, died at a hospital after he was rushed from the scene for treatment. Both were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have also released the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting, Gonzalez's boyfriend Rigoberto Covarrubias, 36-years-old. He was not the boy's father. The incident, which deputies have referred to as "domestic-related," left the Baldwin Park neighborhood shaken, as they had seen the family coming and going from the house since they moved there a little over a year ago, and seemed generally happy.Authorities have yet to locate Covarrubias. Anyone with information on the case was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
KTLA

Gunshots ring out after dangerous drivers take over South L.A. streets

Street takeovers in Southern California are becoming free-for-alls for bad behavior and criminal activity, according to local law enforcement. A couple of intersections in South Los Angeles became scenes of the latest street spectacles early Monday morning with drivers doing doughnuts, revving their engines and burning rubber. The illegal festivities came to a screeching halt when gunshots rang […]
NBC Los Angeles

Man, 23, Shot to Death in Lynwood is Identified

Authorities Monday publicly identified a 23-year-old man who was shot to death in Lynwood. Erik Morales was shot about 9:25 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Minnesota Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Century Sheriff's Station deputies responded to a call of shots fired in...
LYNWOOD, CA
Public Safety
SFGate

300-pound bear hit, killed by SUV on California freeway

LOS ANGELES — A 300-pound bear was struck and killed Monday morning on the 210 Freeway in Irwindale, authorities said. The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on the westbound connector road to the southbound 605 Freeway, when an SUV hit the bear, California Highway Patrol Officer Ramon Kendricks said.
IRWINDALE, CA
KTLA

Man shot, killed at Highland storage facility

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at a Highland storage facility Sunday night. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies from the Highland station responded to the storage unit on the 7000 block of Jasper Street around 8:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting. There they found 48-year-old Ronald Bernier suffering […]
HIGHLAND, CA
avdailynews.com

LASD Holding A DUI Checkpoint This Friday June 10, 2022

Lancaster, Calif. – On June 10, 2022, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary...

