COLUMBUS, Ohio – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association (USTFCCCA) hosted its inaugural induction ceremony for the Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame on Monday night in Eugene, Oregon prior to the start of the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships this week. Ohio State alumna and four-time Olympic gold medalist Jesse Owens was among those inducted on Monday as members of his family represented him at the event.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO