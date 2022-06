AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are still on the hunt for two men who shot up a vigil in the North Hill neighborhood last Wednesday. Neighbors said about 40 people gathered at a lot on Wall Street in Akron to pay tribute to two people, a 23-year-old man killed in Cuyahoga Falls in late May and a 31-year-old man who was murdered during a home invasion in December of 2020. His home is now a vacant lot on Wall Street. Police say it was set on fire the day after the murder. It was also the location where the vigil was held.

