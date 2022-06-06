‘The Boys’ Season 3, Episodes 1-3 Instant Reactions

Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s is back for 30 more episodes to try to answer those questions. Join Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla as he treks through the soundtrack of his youth, one song (and embarrassing anecdote) at a time. Follow and listen for free exclusively on Spotify. In Episode 66 of 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s—yep, you read that right—we’re breaking down Mobb Deep and one of the best songs in rap history, “Shook Ones, Pt. II.”

HIP HOP ・ 1 DAY AGO