Iowa State

A crop that grows well in southern Iowa

By rajarammohan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanting was completed on Memorial Day weekend for farmers in southwestern Iowa. Duane Aistrope says he is happy with the emergence of corn. “The ones...

Iowa Lakes Have a Dirty Little Secret

Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
Iowa faces increased drought levels despite surplus of rain

DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite all of the rain that has covered Iowa in the past week, Iowa’sdrought situation has not been resolved. A new drought monitor map was released Thursday, showing that just over 72% of Iowa is drought-free. That value is down three-tenths of a percent...
MedPharm Iowa rebrands as Bud & Mary’s Cannabis, plans expansions

Bud & Mary's Cannabis, with plans to invest more than $10 million into its existing cannabis production facility on Des Moines’ east side. The expansion will allow for a threefold increase in cannabis production for the Iowa program to meet increasing patient needs, and will add at least 20 new jobs, the company said in a release. Additionally, Bud & Mary's will launch a new cultivation and production facility in Michigan in the second half of 2022, as well as open a new dispensary in Michigan this summer. The company also plans to expand its existing Colorado production late this year. The name change reflects the Iowa-owned and -operated company’s growth in Iowa, Colorado and Michigan, while also honoring the legacy of the family-owned business. The company remains solely owned by Chris Nelson, whose family separately owns Kemin Industries, a global ingredients company based in Des Moines. R.W. "Bud" Nelson and his wife, Mary Nelson, founded Kemin in 1961. Chris Nelson said the name change was not the result of a merger or other similar transaction. Instead, the change is meant to better serve the company as it grows. Iowa's medical cannabis program has grown significantly. As of May, there are more than 10,000 registered patients, with more than 500 new medical cards being added every month. The Des Moines production facility expansion is expected to be complete in early 2023. More information about the company can be found on its new website.
Men, Shave Off Your Mustaches To Stay Out of Iowa Jail

Every once in a while, you'll come across these weird laws that are just too ridiculous to be true. Then you question who even thought to create these strange statutes. I was researching some peculiar laws in Iowa I discovered on the Only in Your State website. These laws are truly unusual, especially the laws that are really targeting the men in Iowa. If you have kissed a woman for longer than five minutes, winked at a woman you don't know, or you kissed a woman in public while sporting a mustache...then congratulations! You'd be classified as an offender in Iowa.
Marches planned in six Iowa cities over proposed gun amendment

Des Moines, IA- Protest marches are planned in a half-dozen Iowa cities this weekend on gun-related legislation. Radio Iowa reports that The rallies are being organized by the nonprofit, youth-focused group March for Our Lives Iowa. One of the group’s leaders says they want to generate opposition to a pro-gun...
Extreme heat expected next week in central Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA — Next week’s forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with heat indices topping 100 degrees each day. With that in mind, metro communities are already warning residents to be prepared. Polk County Emergency Management on Friday released a reminder to residents about how to stay aware […]
Iowa News Headlines Friday, June 10th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy AR-15-style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says it is common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic. The three Iowa Republicans in the U-S House voted “no.” Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the bill Democrats proposed would violate the Second Amendment and would “really do little” to stop gun violence.
Eastern Iowa High Schooler Chases National Baseball Records

They say records were made to be broken and this Iowa high school baseball player has a chance to make that happen. Austin Hilmer is a student at North Linn high school who is staring down history. It's not just Iowa history Austin is looking at either, he has a chance at breaking a national record. What's unique about this record is... it's held by his older brother!
Bernie Sanders Plans Trip To Iowa To Join Striking Workers

A group of senators led by Bernie Sanders has spoken out in support of the striking workers in Iowa and Wisconsin at the CNH Industrial plants. According to KCRG, the senators wrote a letter urging CNH Industrial to offer the strikers better deals. Sanders says he plans to attend the rallies with the workers in Iowa and Wisconsin next week.
Six Iowa State Park Beaches Post E-Coli Advisories

(Undated) -- Six state park beaches have put up E Coli-advisories. Two have advisories for Microcystin, and one beach has both issues. Beed’s Lake Beach (Hampton, Franklin County, IA)*. Denison Beach (Black Hawk Lake, Lake View, Sac County, IA)*. Lake Darling Beach (Brighton, Washington County, IA)*. Lake Macbride (Solon,...
Iowa Adds Thousands of Fish Structures to Lake Map Website

(Radio Iowa) Just in time for the summer fishing season, the state Department of Natural Resources is adding more than two-thousand fish structure locations to the maps of lakes on its website. John Lorenzen, a fisheries research technician at the D-N-R, says it’s valuable information for anyone who’s on the hunt for fish.
The Worlds Largest Pork Show Is Underway In Iowa

This week, thousands of pork producers and agriculture professionals from around the country are gathering in Des Moines for the 2022 World Pork Expo. The World Pork Expo is the world’s largest pork-specific trade show put on by the National Pork Producers Council. Each year, more than 10,000 producers and professionals attend this Iowa- based event that offers attendees education and networking opportunities.
Traveling Group of Criminals Are Targeting Eastern Iowa

A traveling group of criminals are now targeting Eastern Iowa. Normally when I think of a traveling gang, I think of a circus group or a traveling carnival, but this is nowhere close to that. Honestly, this is just straight-up creepy. According to KCRG, they are known as a "Felony Lane Gang."
Rain chances and more heat are ahead for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain showers will return to the state by Thursday evening with scattered rain and isolated storms expected overnight. Thursday and Friday Our next warm front will be sliding east this evening bringing chances for rain with it. Most of the rain showers will arrive by the late Thursday evening, but a […]
