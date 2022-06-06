ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, UT

Solar job training program open for enrollment

By DJ Honeywine
kzmu.org
 3 days ago

Date of event: Now thru August 15th. Location: Canyon Country Youth Corps,...

www.kzmu.org

kzmu.org

Community Rebuilds Essentials: How We Build Sustainable, Affordable Homes

Location: Community Rebuilds, 150 S 200 E, Moab, UT. In the past 12 years, we’ve learned a lot about building with sustainability and affordability at the forefront. This crash course will squeeze that knowledge into an action-packed five-day overview, complete with lectures, guest speakers, tours, and hands-on experiential learning opportunities. Topics in this course will include natural building techniques, working with local policies, and living with your home with sustainability and community in mind. On top of all that, residential participants will have the opportunity to stay in our straw bale Bunkhouse for eight nights, leaving plenty of extra time to enjoy the incredible desert landscape and experience Moab. Residential, non-residential, and day passes available.
MOAB, UT
kzmu.org

Survive + Thrive: A Crash Course in Self-Sufficiency and Sustainability

Location: Community Rebuilds, 150 S 200 E, Moab, UT. ​Join Community Rebuilds for a week-long overview of numerous aspects of sustainable living and self-sufficiency. The first half of the course will include an overview of what it means to live sustainably and opportunities for hands-on introductions to natural building techniques like straw walls and earthen plasters. The following days will focus on energy solutions and food self-sufficiency. Throughout the week, participants will have the opportunity to participate in lectures, group discussions, hands-on workshops, and tours around the Moab community. Residential, non-residential, and day passes available.
MOAB, UT
kzmu.org

Tadelakt Tile Making Workshop

Tadelakt is a beautiful and ancient Moroccan plaster technique known for its required attention to detail and smooth finish. In this workshop, participants will learn about the various steps of working with tadelakt while making their own tile to take home with them!. $50 Registration fee, payable via cash, check,...
MOAB, UT
kzmu.org

Limestrong Plaster Volunteer Workshop

Join us on the Moab Area Community Land Trust to learn how to apply Limestrong plasters in our homeowners’ bathrooms! This workshop will be available on both June 12 and June 15, and participants may attend either day (or both). Pack a lunch, wear clothes you can get dirty, and get ready to have some fun! This is a great opportunity to serve the Moab community and learn about eco-friendly lime plasters. This workshop is free to attend. Register form available on our website.
MOAB, UT
kzmu.org

Thursday June 9, 2022

Moab Valley Fire Battalion Chief Brandon McGuffy was at the rodeo when the call came in – fire at the Pack Creek Mobile Home Park. When he arrived, he saw ‘very, very, very large columns of smoke…When I originally got on scene, my gut told me we were going to lose that whole trailer park.” But they didn’t. Today on the news, more details about the emergency response to the Murphy Fire as well as resources for locals permanently displaced by it. Plus, fire mitigation groups presented to the county commission this week and asked for more support.
MOAB, UT
kzmu.org

How to Make Peace: An Evening with Barbe Chambliss

Location: Grand County Public Library Courtyard, 257 E. Center St. Barbe Chambliss, professional mediator, psychotherapist, organic farmer and author of “Women Peacemakers: What We Can Learn from Them” will speak about bringing forth conscious acts of peace in a progressively chaotic world, and share stories about the women in her book. Free!
GRAND COUNTY, UT

