Solar job training program open for enrollment

Moab Valley Fire Battalion Chief Brandon McGuffy was at the rodeo when the call came in – fire at the Pack Creek Mobile Home Park. When he arrived, he saw ‘very, very, very large columns of smoke…When I originally got on scene, my gut told me we were going to lose that whole trailer park.” But they didn’t. Today on the news, more details about the emergency response to the Murphy Fire as well as resources for locals permanently displaced by it. Plus, fire mitigation groups presented to the county commission this week and asked for more support.

MOAB, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO